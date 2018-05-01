 Skip to main content
Co-Chairwoman Julie Leach and Eva Sloane

‘We Are Sarasota’ unites audiences of all backgrounds

Arnell Bryant, Florida Bar President Michael Higer, Scott Westheimer and Chairwoman Charlie Ann Syprett

Jim Syprett, James Rosenberg and Honorable Lee Haworth

Janet Miles and Debbie Partridge

George Miles, Dr. Bernard and Lois Watson, Dr. James Stewart and Dr. Don Johnson

Felice Schulaner, Renee Hamad and City Commissioner Jennifer Ahearn-Koch

Judge Judy Goldman, Honorable Chairman Lamar Matthews and Representative Margaret Good

Nora and John Patterson

John Colon and Tom Koski

Jeremy Sensenig and Paul Archacki

Doris Johnson with Dan and Litten Boxser

Doris Johnson, Dr. Phyllis Brooks, Dianne Earley, Janet Miles, Elma McKay, Matthews Eastmoore and Vice Mayor Liz Alpert

Charla Burchett and Mike Siegel

Kim Davis, Debra Flynt-Garrett, Michael Page and Lois Watson

Shelley and Sy Goldblatt

Michelle E. Young and Sally Schule

Linda Harradine, Christina Unkel and Alexis Rosenberg

David Shapiro and Dennis Rees

Roxie Jerde, Chip Gaylor and Mike Jerde

Ed and Mary Lou Winnick with Tom Koski

Dalton Rimer

Marian Moss and Dr. Bernard Watson

James Dodge, Tomeika Hunter Koski and Mike Gardiner

Honorable Frederick and Cindy Mercurio with Nate Jacobs

Sponsors and cast members enjoyed light bites and cocktails in the Donna Wolf Steigerwaldt Courtyard of the Sarasota Opera House prior to the show.

Honorable Charles E. Williams co-wrote, produced and directed the show with Charlie Ann Syprett and Nate Jacobs.

Co-Chairwoman Rachel Shelley welcomes the crowd while her students cheer.

Mayor Shelli Freeland Eddie makes opening remarks.

Herb Hofmann II welcomes the crowd.

E. Keith Dubose opens the show.

Members of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe perform.

Members of Booker High School VPA perform "Counter Point."

Members of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe perform.

Members of Booker High School VPA perform "Counter Point."

Luz Corcuera and Alan Perez speak about the Latino movement for civil rights.

Nate Jacobs performs "Battle Hymn of the Republic" with his troupe.

Members of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe perform.

Narrator Bill Partridge toasts to the late Judge Frank Johnson.

Members of Booker High School VPA perform "Resonance."

Members of Booker High School VPA perform "Resonance."

Vicki Oldham pays tribute to the late Sarasota civil rights activist Dr. Edward James, II.

Members of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe perform.

Lauren Yenari speaks about the student movement for gun reform.

Cast members cheer during their bow.

Audience members join hands in celebration at the end of the show.

The unique performance shared a message of tolerance and respect for all people, regardless of their differences.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

Everyone was on their feet by the end. Some cheered, some danced, some just stood and smiled — but as the last song came to a close, everyone in the crowd held their neighbor’s hands high above their heads in solidarity.

“We Are Sarasota” is a partnership performance performed by members of the Sarasota County Bar Association Diversity and Inclusion Committee, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe and Booker High School VPA that took place April 30 at Sarasota Opera House. First conceived and performed to a sold-out crowd in 2012, this unique celebration of diversity again utilized song, dance and spoken word to tell the story of how 1950s segregated Sarasota become the multicultural community it is today through changes in the law.

Moving through the decades, speakers explain local and national cases and civil rights protests that have helped move Sarasota and the United States in a more inclusive direction. Spoken word pieces highlighted civil rights movements led by members of African-American, Latino, LGBTQ, Jewish, disabled, female, elderly and student communities. 

Organizers said it was time to bring back the inspiring show because of the divisive times the country and thus the city are facing in the current political climate. This time around, the partnership strengthened its educational outreach, sending volunteer lawyers and judges to Sarasota County schools the weeks prior to the performance to teach civil rights history and encourage students to be inclusive.

Thanks to free busing and admission covered by Embracing Our Differences and the Community Foundation of Sarasota County respectively, 600 students attended the event free of charge.

The Author: Niki Kottmann

I'm the Managing Editor of Arts & Entertainment here, which means I write, edit and share stories about our multifaceted A&E scene in Sarasota. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor of Journalism and a French minor. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 356

See All Articles by Niki

