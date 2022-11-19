 Skip to main content
Miriam Martin walks the runway at the Waterlefe Fashion Show.

Waterlefe Fashion Show rocks the runway for Meals on Wheels Plus Manatee.

Miriam Martin walks the runway at the Waterlefe Fashion Show.

Waterlefe's Connie Carkonen browses through the clothing selection.

Waterlefe's Connie Carkonen browses through the clothing selection.

River Wilderness' Dora Ryan talks with her friend Zohreh Ambrose at the Fashion Show.

River Wilderness' Dora Ryan talks with her friend Zohreh Ambrose at the Fashion Show.

Mary Fiorini takes a spin at the center of the room.

Mary Fiorini takes a spin at the center of the room.

All eyes are on Gisesle Sweeney as she walks the runway.

All eyes are on Gisesle Sweeney as she walks the runway.

Waterlefe's Becky Kutska applauds the models.

Waterlefe's Becky Kutska applauds the models.

Barbara Serafino shows how to prepare for the cold weather, with a sweater tunic.

Barbara Serafino shows how to prepare for the cold weather, with a sweater tunic.

Lisa Charnicharo and Vicki Joshpe serve as announcers.

Lisa Charnicharo and Vicki Joshpe serve as announcers.

Mary Fiorini shows those in attendance how to top off an outfit.

Mary Fiorini shows those in attendance how to top off an outfit.

Linda Raisovich, Linda Jackson, and Heidi Clark were checking out the available outfits.

Linda Raisovich, Linda Jackson, and Heidi Clark were checking out the available outfits.

Vicki Josphe rocks the runway in holiday red.

Vicki Josphe rocks the runway in holiday red.

Michaela Valletta strolls the runway at the fashion show.

Michaela Valletta strolls the runway at the fashion show.

Barbara Serafino brings an elegant look with a red and black shawl.

Barbara Serafino brings an elegant look with a red and black shawl.

Vicki Joshpe talks about ways to accessorize some of the fashion items.

Vicki Joshpe talks about ways to accessorize some of the fashion items.

Susan Michaelson came to the show to support the models and Meals on Wheels Plus Manatee.

Susan Michaelson came to the show to support the models and Meals on Wheels Plus Manatee.

Gisesle Sweeney gets her chance to show off an outfit.

Gisesle Sweeney gets her chance to show off an outfit.

P.J.'s Boutique owner Lisa Charnicharo gets the show rolling.

P.J.'s Boutique owner Lisa Charnicharo gets the show rolling.

Alma Paturno, Peggy Townsend, and Barbara Gleason enjoy the refreshments and the show.

Alma Paturno, Peggy Townsend, and Barbara Gleason enjoy the refreshments and the show.

Waterlefe's Joanne Anthal and Phyllis Brown supported the effort to raise funds for Meals on Wheels Plus Manatee.

Waterlefe's Joanne Anthal and Phyllis Brown supported the effort to raise funds for Meals on Wheels Plus Manatee.

Bradenton's Kayla Holton was a hit when she delivered the dessert tray.

Bradenton's Kayla Holton was a hit when she delivered the dessert tray.

Waterlefe's Becky Kutska admires the items worn by Mary Fiorini.

Waterlefe's Becky Kutska admires the items worn by Mary Fiorini.

Waterlefe's Patsy Hall greets Waterlefe's Dee Quigley.

Waterlefe's Patsy Hall greets Waterlefe's Dee Quigley.

Michaela Valletta enters the room wearing another P.J.'s Boutique outfit.

Michaela Valletta enters the room wearing another P.J.'s Boutique outfit.

The show features clothing items from Eyecatcher by P.J's Boutique.
by: Ian Swaby Staff Writer

While the mission to feed those in need is a serious challenge for Meals On Wheels Plus Manatee, a group of Waterlefe residents found out it was OK to have fun while supporting that effort.

Waterlefe held its third annual Fashion Show Saturday at the Waterlefe Golf and River Club. Residents of the community walked the runway to model clothes by Eyecatcher that were provided by P.J.'s Boutique.

Models included Vicki Joshpe, the event organizer and co-chair of Waterlefe’s activities committee, along with Waterlefe residents Barbara Serafino, Michaela Valletta, Miriam Martin, Gisele Sweeney, Mary Fiorini, and Deborah Young.

"It's a lot of fun and people are supporting one another," Valletta said.

Fiorini said part of the fun was trying on outfits that they ordinarily wouldn't even think about wearing. She said P.J.'s Boutique owner Lisa Charnicharo would put the combinations together for the models.

"All of a sudden, you're like, 'Wow, I love this,'" Fiorini said.

“It’s a great group of girls," Young said of the models. "It’s fun to have new clothes to try on and show off to your friends up there.”

 

