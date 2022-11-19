Waterlefe Fashion Show rocks the runway for Meals on Wheels Plus Manatee.

While the mission to feed those in need is a serious challenge for Meals On Wheels Plus Manatee, a group of Waterlefe residents found out it was OK to have fun while supporting that effort.

Waterlefe held its third annual Fashion Show Saturday at the Waterlefe Golf and River Club. Residents of the community walked the runway to model clothes by Eyecatcher that were provided by P.J.'s Boutique.

Models included Vicki Joshpe, the event organizer and co-chair of Waterlefe’s activities committee, along with Waterlefe residents Barbara Serafino, Michaela Valletta, Miriam Martin, Gisele Sweeney, Mary Fiorini, and Deborah Young.

"It's a lot of fun and people are supporting one another," Valletta said.

Fiorini said part of the fun was trying on outfits that they ordinarily wouldn't even think about wearing. She said P.J.'s Boutique owner Lisa Charnicharo would put the combinations together for the models.

"All of a sudden, you're like, 'Wow, I love this,'" Fiorini said.

“It’s a great group of girls," Young said of the models. "It’s fun to have new clothes to try on and show off to your friends up there.”