Waterlefe Artists Guild annual Art Show brings community together

Waterlefe's Regi Rohrer sat quietly practicing rug hooking while waiting for someone to stop by her table at the Waterlefe Artists Guild annual Art Show and Sale Nov. 13.

Rohrer, who taught herself how to do rug hooking, started her new hobby during the pandemic.

"Everything I've done is just self taught," Rohrer said. "I'm still waiting for my first lesson."

Rohrer showcased her rug hooking work at the art show for the first time in hopes of meeting other residents and finding others with whom to craft. She said showing her work at the show was a little scary.

"I am an amateur," Rohrer said. "It's not polished, beautiful work. I wanted to maybe meet someone who wanted to (do this with me)."

This year's show was the most diverse and biggest art show in the guild's history with 28 artists showcasing their work including paintings, jewelry, quilts, ceramics, wreaths and photography.

"It's fabulous to see the variety of the work and how inclusive it is," said Bonnie Schar, a guild member and Waterlefe resident. "The new talent that keeps coming into this community is amazing to all of us."

Jimmy Copeland, a guild member and Waterlefe resident, said the art show is a signature event in Waterlefe.

"It's one of those events that's focused on the artists and the artwork and the charity that we give, but it also brings our whole Waterlefe community here," Copeland said.