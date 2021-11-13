 Skip to main content
Waterlefe's Regi Rohrer works on a piece using rug hooking.

Waterlefe Artists Guild annual Art Show brings community together

Waterlefe's Glen Joshpe showcases his artwork and books he's written. Joshpe started painting during the pandemic.

Waterlefe's Melinda Creel participates in the Waterlefe Artists Guild Art Show for the first time by showcasing the wreaths she makes.

Waterlefe's Ellie Raistrick, a junior at Parrish Community High School, displays her digital art as a student artist in the Waterlefe Artists Guild Art Show.

Waterlefe's Jill Pokorn shows off the house she bought from artist Sue Kerr. "I wanted a house because I can keep it out all year," Pokorn says.

Waterlefe's Kathleen Vyborny works on a molded bowl. She'll use silk fiber and paper clay to mold her bowls and use tissue paper to add color.

Waterlefe's Roxanne Skinner paints using watercolors. Skinner paints landscapes she's come across in Europe, Arizona and at home.

Waterlefe's Rosalynn Kiefer talks about the jewelry she makes to Waterlefe's Nancy Cole and Pat Hershberger.

Patsy Hall has her photographs put on mugs, mats, wood and more.

Waterlefe's Sue Kerr shows off the dog she made using raku firing.

Waterlefe's Sue Bryant shares her favorite quilt she made. "I like it because I like the colors," Bryant says. "It was fun to make."

This year's art show was the biggest and most diverse in the Waterlefe Artists Guild's history.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Waterlefe's Regi Rohrer sat quietly practicing rug hooking while waiting for someone to stop by her table at the Waterlefe Artists Guild annual Art Show and Sale Nov. 13.

Rohrer, who taught herself how to do rug hooking, started her new hobby during the pandemic. 

"Everything I've done is just self taught," Rohrer said. "I'm still waiting for my first lesson."

Rohrer showcased her rug hooking work at the art show for the first time in hopes of meeting other residents and finding others with whom to craft. She said showing her work at the show was a little scary.

"I am an amateur," Rohrer said. "It's not polished, beautiful work. I wanted to maybe meet someone who wanted to (do this with me)."

This year's show was the most diverse and biggest art show in the guild's history with 28 artists showcasing their work including paintings, jewelry, quilts, ceramics, wreaths and photography. 

"It's fabulous to see the variety of the work and how inclusive it is," said Bonnie Schar, a guild member and Waterlefe resident. "The new talent that keeps coming into this community is amazing to all of us."

Jimmy Copeland, a guild member and Waterlefe resident, said the art show is a signature event in Waterlefe.

"It's one of those events that's focused on the artists and the artwork and the charity that we give, but it also brings our whole Waterlefe community here," Copeland said. 

