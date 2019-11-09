For the first time, Waterlefe resident Ellie Raistrick displayed her artwork for the public to see during the annual Waterlefe Art Show Nov. 9.

"I feel very empowered and honored to be a part of the show," Raistrick said.

Raistrick, a freshman at Parrish Community High School, showcased two paintings, one of which she made while attending Carlos E. Haile Middle School. The proceeds from the art show are donated to the art programs at Haile Middle and Freedom Elementary schools.

Last year, the art show raised $1,000 to give to each of the schools.

Jimmy Copeland, a member of the Waterlefe Artists Guild, came up with the idea to donate the proceeds to the schools when his daughter, Samantha, was taking art classes at Freedom Elementary and saw the programs didn't receive much funding.

"I get goosebumps every time we walk into the classrooms to give them the contributions," Copeland said. "You can see in their eyes how much they appreciate it."

Thirty artists displayed their work during the 14th annual art show. Work ranged from paintings to jewelry to photography to knitting and more.