Ellie Raistrick, a freshman at Parrish Community High School, showcases her artwork for the first time. "I feel very empowered and honored to be a part of the show," she said.

Waterlefe Art Show raises money for local schools in East County

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 |

Waterlefe resident Cindy Leadingham looks at different knitted and crocheted items from Purls and Chains, a group that makes items for charity. Leadingham also had a watercolor painting displayed in the show.

Roxanne Skinnee's artwork comes from what she has seen in New England, South Africa and other places.

Jimmy Copeland works on a portrait during the Waterlefe Art Show. Copeland said the Waterlefe Artists Guild is a supportive group that provides inspiration and helps artists when they are struggling with one of their pieces.

Sue Kerr's unique raku fired clay sculptures catch the eye of several viewers at the Waterlefe Art Show. Kerr started with raku firing clay after taking a class at Art Center Manatee eight years ago.

Patsy Hall, chairman of the Waterlefe Artists Guild, has photographs put on doormats, calendars and other items.

Bonnie Schar changes her display of jewelry during the Waterlefe Art Show. Schar has been making jewelry for 30 years and painting for more than 50 years.

Terry Wilson draws inspiration from the sights she sees in Maine and Florida. She's been painting for two years.

Proceeds benefit the art programs at Haile Middle and Freedom Elementary.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

For the first time, Waterlefe resident Ellie Raistrick displayed her artwork for the public to see during the annual Waterlefe Art Show Nov. 9.

"I feel very empowered and honored to be a part of the show," Raistrick said.

Raistrick, a freshman at Parrish Community High School, showcased two paintings, one of which she made while attending Carlos E. Haile Middle School. The proceeds from the art show are donated to the art programs at Haile Middle and Freedom Elementary schools.

Last year, the art show raised $1,000 to give to each of the schools.

Jimmy Copeland, a member of the Waterlefe Artists Guild, came up with the idea to donate the proceeds to the schools when his daughter, Samantha, was taking art classes at Freedom Elementary and saw the programs didn't receive much funding.

"I get goosebumps every time we walk into the classrooms to give them the contributions," Copeland said. "You can see in their eyes how much they appreciate it."

Thirty artists displayed their work during the 14th annual art show. Work ranged from paintings to jewelry to photography to knitting and more.

 

 

