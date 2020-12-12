 Skip to main content
Perfect weather greeted those attending the Lakewood Ranch Elks Lodge's second annual Car and Truck Show.

Warm weather, cool cars in Lakewood Ranch

Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020

Perfect weather greeted those attending the Lakewood Ranch Elks Lodge's second annual Car and Truck Show.

Lakewood Ranch's Roxanne and Rod Leezer look at a vintage car. "I like the more vintage cars from the '30s, '40s and '50s," Rod Leezer says.

Lakewood Ranch's Dave Similo shows off his 1937 Ford that took him seven years to do more than 23 modifications .

Lakewood Ranch 11-year-old Dylan Jensen and Matt Jensen, look at a 1932 Ford. "There's nice weather, cool cars, and we're out with friends," Matt Jensen says.

Fifty-four cars were on display during the Lakewood Ranch Elks Lodge's second annual Car and Truck Show.

Lakewood Ranch's Gary and Misty Pope look at a 2020 Corvette. The Popes, who are members of the Elks Lodge, wanted to support members who had cars in the show.

Rosedale's Bob Scott looks under the hood of a 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air. "I like that it's almost the way it came out of the factory," Scott says. "It's great they preserved it."

Parrish's Watson Rittenhouse enters his 1934 Ford three-window coupe with hopes of winning "Best in Show."

Lakewood Ranch's Lisa and Raymond Lamp take a look at all the cars before deciding which one to select as "Best in Show" and "People's Choice." Lisa Lamp hopes her red Corvette will win either category.

Summerfield's Lloyd and Debra Hartline talk about the Shelby G.T. 350 Lloyd Hartline bought himself as a college graduation present. It was delivered to him in 1967.

Car and Truck Show organizers Jerry Ditty, Faith Frost, Leon Duis and Dave Freeman put on their second annual show.

The Lakewood Ranch Elks Lodge puts on its second annual car show.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Lakewood Ranch's Rod and Roxanne Leezer haven't been able to go to many car shows this year due to the pandemic, so they jumped at the chance to go to the Lakewood Ranch Elks Lodge's second annual Car and Truck Show Dec. 12. 

They stopped at each of the cars on display, admiring those made prior to the 1960s.

"I like the more vintage cars from the '30s, '40s and '50s," said Rod Leezer, who owns a 1940 Packard and a 1948 Plymouth Coupe.

The show gave car owners an opportunity to show off their vehicles. 

"It's fun to get out and meet people while seeing other great cars," said Lakewood Ranch's Dave Similo.

Similo had a lime green 1937 Ford in the Elks' show. It took him seven years to do the more than 23 modifications to the car, which he calls the Instigator. He finished it in 2007. 

