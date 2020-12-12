Lakewood Ranch's Rod and Roxanne Leezer haven't been able to go to many car shows this year due to the pandemic, so they jumped at the chance to go to the Lakewood Ranch Elks Lodge's second annual Car and Truck Show Dec. 12.

They stopped at each of the cars on display, admiring those made prior to the 1960s.

"I like the more vintage cars from the '30s, '40s and '50s," said Rod Leezer, who owns a 1940 Packard and a 1948 Plymouth Coupe.

The show gave car owners an opportunity to show off their vehicles.

"It's fun to get out and meet people while seeing other great cars," said Lakewood Ranch's Dave Similo.

Similo had a lime green 1937 Ford in the Elks' show. It took him seven years to do the more than 23 modifications to the car, which he calls the Instigator. He finished it in 2007.