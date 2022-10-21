 Skip to main content
Emily Walsh accepts the role as 2022/2023 Chair of the Board for the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce. (Photo by Lesley Dwyer)

Walsh named chair of the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce

William Luera and Maria Schaedler-Luera arrive at the chamber's 102nd annual meeting.

Nate Keelty and Beth Green

Mya Widmyer with Alla Serbinovick giving away free car washes from Johnny's Car Wash.

Veronica White and Don Vichitvongsa

Rafael Labrin and Lauren Tominelli

The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce celebrates their 102nd annual member meeting.

A superhero theme took over the Hyatt Regency's ballroom.

Katie Kroos-Roberts, Bethany Silvis and Briana Escobar

Cee Saffo, Key Fitch and Nkosi Bell snap a selfie.

Kira Forgash and Don Thompson

Wayne Applebee and Lauren Tominelli

Robin Lankton, Laura Strickland and Kristen Boothroyd

Melissa Hembree and Deva Vaden

Bob Hite and Joy Mahler

Carina Marsh, Sherri Kessler and Carolyn Perry

Clara Ramos and Marguerite Wachter

Debbie DeVito and Ashley Borchert

Matt Kern and Elliot West

Chamber members gather at the Hyatt Regency on October 21 for the annual meeting.

Michael Martin and Susan Hines

Dennis Murphy, 2021/2022 Chair of the Board.

STAR student Daria Tiubin and Sarasota City Manager Marlon Brown, who led the group in a prayer.

CEO and President Heather Kasten

Heather Kasten and Jason Collier of Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick LLP, the presenting sponsor.

Sara Rachon and Tiffany Mangold

The Hyatt Regency ballroom was filled with chamber members on October 21 for a member luncheon.

Karen Jones, Kristie O'Kon, Erin Sharp, Gabriele Harris, Katie Mathewson, Joan Burnell and Shane Hughes

Chamber members gathered to celebrate their 102nd year and their new accreditation.

Cara Misieuicz and Nicole Miller

Jill Bowen and Jodi Ruberg

Zack Holzworth and Jon Kleiber

Jaimeson Porter and Ryan Quinn

Deborah Jacobs was the first female chair of the board in 1992.

The crown toasts to chamber accreditation. It was the third attempt.

Deborah Jacobs takes a photo from stage of the crowd toasting.

Rob Lane of Kerkering, Barberio & Co. ready to present the Chair's Cup Award.

Rob Lane and Dennis Murphy look on as Joe Hembree accepts the Chair's Cup Award.

Rob Lane, Joe Hembree and Dennis Murphy

Joe Hembree is surprised to have won the Chair's Cup Award.

Outgoing and incoming chairs, Dennis Murphy and Emily Walsh.

Jon Thaxton welcomes Kerry Szymanski to the stage for her keynote speech.

Kerry Szymanski talks about the importance of fun and laughter in the workplace.

Dan Sidler plays chamber Superman and gives the closing remarks.

Observer Media Group staffers celebrate with President and Publisher Emily Walsh.

Walsh is only the seventh woman to take on the role in 102 years.
by: Lesley Dwyer Staff Writer

With a bam and a ka-pow, Emily Walsh took over for Dennis Murphy as chair of the board for the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce. 

The superhero-themed soiree was held on Oct. 21 at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota. The annual membership luncheon included updates, awards and keynote speaker Kerry Szymanski.

Deborah Jacobs was the first woman to take on the role of chair in 1992. There have only been five since. 

She led a champagne toast to the heroic effort of earning chamber accreditation this year, which had been attempted twice previously.

“It’s arduous. It’s days, nights, weekends; It’s 129 attachments and more than two dozen essays,” Jacobs said.

It was a group effort, but she gave President and CEO Heather Kasten a special thanks for leading the charge. 

Joe Hembree was unprepared when Rob Lane presented him with the Chair’s Cup Award for his work on the board and Affordable Housing Task Force.

“This is unexpected,” he said, “But what the Chamber does is near and dear to my heart. An effective chamber is key to having a good community.”

Walsh then took the stage to thank her predecessor and share some of her history with the chamber, from covering the first Young Professionals event as an Observer reporter in 2003 to now the chair in 2022. 

“The chamber has played a huge role in my own professional development.” she said. “In this community, the chamber plays a vital role in supporting growth and economic development. I am proud to serve.”

Finally, former Sarasota County Commissioner Jon Thaxton introduced Szymanski. He described her as a cross between the prominent Realtor Michael Saunders and the local comedian Les McCurdy. 

Szmanski is Director of the Tampa Bay Women’s Business Centre and also a stand-up comedian. She spoke and joked about the importance of “leading through laughter.”

Dan Sidler took that lead. During his closing remarks, he ripped open his button down shirt and clip-on tie to reveal a Chamber T-shirt like Superman. 

 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

The Author: Lesley Dwyer

Lesley Dwyer is the community reporter for Longboat Key and a graduate of the University of South Florida. After earning a bachelor’s degree in professional and technical writing, she freelanced for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune. Lesley has lived in the Sarasota area for over 25 years.

See All Articles by Lesley

