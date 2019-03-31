 Skip to main content
Barbara Calvin, Tammie Peal and Janice Muri

Walk to End Summer Hunger kicks off All Faiths campaign

Kenai and Kita

Taylor, Jordan, Lori and Lexii Augustyniak

Co-chair Tom Bernstein, Linda Siegel and Steve Siegel

The walkers were served breakfast.

Lisa Cavanaugh, Bob Dixon and Dan Basinger

Caysen Zieske and Emilee Fernkes

Marlon Decker and Connie Hayden

Caroline Russell, Ava Griner, Kirsten Russell, Co-chair Terri Vitale and William Russell

Mike Day, Shannon Wagar, Stella Piazza and Amanda Piazza

Sami Muhtadie, Lenny Goldberg, Salam Muhtadie and Maureen Gebhardt

Mike Gutzler and Susan Lane took pictures with their Flat Stanley.

CEO Sandra Frank spoke before the walk.

Co-chair Terri Vitale spoke about how when school ends, summer hunger hunger begins.

Co-chair Tom Bernstein spoke about the matching drive that starts April 1 and ends May 15.

Before the walk, the campaign raised $700,000.

Walkers stretched before the walk.

There were 400 walkers on March 31.

Next year, All Faiths Food Bank is hoping to have 1,000 walkers.

The Campaign Against Summer Hunger kicked off on March 31.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

When school ends, summer hunger begins.

That's the rallying cry for the All Faiths Food Banks' Campaign Against Summer Hunger, which officially kicked off on March 31 at JD Hamel Park. The campaign held its first ever Walk to end Summer Hunger at 8 a.m. Sunday morning, which walked three miles over the Ringling Bridge. The cutoff for the number of walkers who participated in the race was 400, but CEO Sandra Frank said next year, All Faiths is hoping to have 1,000 walkers at the kickoff event. 

The campaign raised $700,000 through private donations, and through the matching campaign running from April 1 to May 15, the food bank has a goal to raise $1.4 million. 

