Walk to End Summer Hunger kicks off All Faiths campaign

When school ends, summer hunger begins.

That's the rallying cry for the All Faiths Food Banks' Campaign Against Summer Hunger, which officially kicked off on March 31 at JD Hamel Park. The campaign held its first ever Walk to end Summer Hunger at 8 a.m. Sunday morning, which walked three miles over the Ringling Bridge. The cutoff for the number of walkers who participated in the race was 400, but CEO Sandra Frank said next year, All Faiths is hoping to have 1,000 walkers at the kickoff event.

The campaign raised $700,000 through private donations, and through the matching campaign running from April 1 to May 15, the food bank has a goal to raise $1.4 million.