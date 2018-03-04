 Skip to main content
Erin Arena and Erin Maxwell

Walk to Defeat ALS makes strides towards finding a cure

Sunday, Mar. 4, 2018

Erin Arena and Erin Maxwell

Kurt Wall, Steven Bryant, Penny Bryant, Patsy Parmer, Travis Carter, Cindy Willis, Hank Willis, Lisa Waygoier and Michael Waygoier make up the Hick's Oil team.

Octavio Ortiz and Julia Decastro

Marlene Brown, Shanna Kirby, Cole Nieves, Dane Kirby, Hayley Juddah, Ethan Mallory, Ashley Hanson, Rylan Schrock, Raegan Schrock and Courtney Walters came together to walk for their loved one Tracey Brown Vestal.

Kaia and Nick Hopkins

Marie Lavasseur, Len Ragono and Linda Boughton

ALS Association Florida Chapter President thanks supporters at the event.

Anne Chakos speaks during the opening ceremony.

John and Andrea Cannistra, along with Andrea's son John, cut the ribbon to begin the event.

More than 300 walkers begin the walk around Philippi Estate Park.

Teams of walkers marched together to raise funds towards ALS research
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

Hundreds of walkers made thousands of steps forward in the fight against ALS on Mar. 3 at Phillippi Estate Park. Drawing people of all ages and athletic abilities, the event gathered teams of walkers that came to honor loved ones with the disease, remember those who have passed and to show their support for the cause.

The Sarasota Walk to Defeat ALS event raises funds for a treatment and ultimately a cure for ALS, a disease that affects the function of nerves and muscles. According to the ALS Association Florida Chapter, as many as 20,000 Americans live with the disease at any given time.

“I think it's really important to know that the ALS Association does so much for their patients and for research and awareness,” said Andrea Cannistra, a volunteer who works with the ALS Association Florida Chapter and who lost her mother to the disease. “The money that we raise doing this event does so much good.”

