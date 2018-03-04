Walk to Defeat ALS makes strides towards finding a cure

Hundreds of walkers made thousands of steps forward in the fight against ALS on Mar. 3 at Phillippi Estate Park. Drawing people of all ages and athletic abilities, the event gathered teams of walkers that came to honor loved ones with the disease, remember those who have passed and to show their support for the cause.

The Sarasota Walk to Defeat ALS event raises funds for a treatment and ultimately a cure for ALS, a disease that affects the function of nerves and muscles. According to the ALS Association Florida Chapter, as many as 20,000 Americans live with the disease at any given time.

“I think it's really important to know that the ALS Association does so much for their patients and for research and awareness,” said Andrea Cannistra, a volunteer who works with the ALS Association Florida Chapter and who lost her mother to the disease. “The money that we raise doing this event does so much good.”