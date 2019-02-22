 Skip to main content
Olivier Jeannot, a first-grader in Nancy King's class, makes his way through the pool floats at the end of the Walk-A-Thon's route.

Walk-a-Thon hits its stride at Braden River Elementary

Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 |

First-graders at Braden River Elementary run back and forth through the pool floats at the end of the Walk-A-Thon's route.

Coach Penny Stilson corrals the first-graders and passes out ice pops after they finish their route on the Walk-A-Thon.

First-graders at Braden River Elementary all sit on the curb and take time to cool down with ice pops at the

Kalleigh Miller, a first-grader in Tammy Peters' class, hula-hoops her heart out at the Braden River Elementary Walk-A-Thon.

Assistant Principal Krista Franceis hands out water bottles to first-graders on their way back into the building.

A guardian for Braden River Elementary, William Radle, walks alongside kindergarteners and warns traffic to slow down.

Just before students were allowed to start running on the field, some kindergartners couldn't wait.

Kindergartners Vanessa Gonzalez-Perez, from Danielle Calabrese's class, and Mattelyn Obey, from Kelly Withers' class, walk together.

Braden River Elementary Principal Hayley Rio assists a kindergartner from Vonda Falcione's class, Lucas Dicesare, through the water tunnel.

Kindergartner's rush through the water tunnel with excitement at the end of the Walk-A-Thon's route.

Kindergarten students in Carol Colesa's class, Tayeena Cintron and Emilia Notarianni, dance with excitement before the Walk-A-Thon begins.

It was more than a walk in the park.
by: Andrew Atkins Staff Writer

Braden River Elementary Principal Hayley Rio summed up why she loves the annual Walk-a-Thon on Feb. 22 at the school.

“These are the most fulfilling days of our job,” she said.

It was easy to see why. Children of all ages basked in the sun and fun of the event, which serves as both a way to get the students exercise while also raising funds for the school.

This year’s theme involved undersea life, so at the end of their approximately 1-mile journey, students found themselves running through a tunnel that sprayed water on them along with aquatic animal pool floats.

Students were then treated to music, dancing, hula hooping and ice pops.

