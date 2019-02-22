Walk-a-Thon hits its stride at Braden River Elementary

Braden River Elementary Principal Hayley Rio summed up why she loves the annual Walk-a-Thon on Feb. 22 at the school.

“These are the most fulfilling days of our job,” she said.

It was easy to see why. Children of all ages basked in the sun and fun of the event, which serves as both a way to get the students exercise while also raising funds for the school.

This year’s theme involved undersea life, so at the end of their approximately 1-mile journey, students found themselves running through a tunnel that sprayed water on them along with aquatic animal pool floats.

Students were then treated to music, dancing, hula hooping and ice pops.