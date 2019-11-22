 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Laila Ward and Caitlyn Webb, both eighth-graders, lead a group of students during a school-wide dance party at the end of the walk-a-thon.

Walk-a-thon gobbles up funds in Lakewood Ranch.

Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 |

Laila Ward and Caitlyn Webb, both eighth-graders, lead a group of students during a school-wide dance party at the end of the walk-a-thon.

Buy this Photo
London Mcmichael, Taylor Krame, Grayce Bittenbender, Lacey Salvatori and Claire Femenia, all seventh-graders, enjoy the walk-a-thon on their last day of school before Thanksgiving break.

Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 |

London Mcmichael, Taylor Krame, Grayce Bittenbender, Lacey Salvatori and Claire Femenia, all seventh-graders, enjoy the walk-a-thon on their last day of school before Thanksgiving break.

Buy this Photo
Montana Romine and Sofia Ortega, sixth-graders, walk together. Ortega liked being out of class to participate in the event.

Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 |

Montana Romine and Sofia Ortega, sixth-graders, walk together. Ortega liked being out of class to participate in the event.

Buy this Photo
Wende Wicks, a reading teacher, falls as Jillian Cucci, an intensive reading teacher, holds on during a round of tug of war. "This is exactly what the kids wanted," Cucci said after the staff lost. "They wanted us on our butts."

Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 |

Wende Wicks, a reading teacher, falls as Jillian Cucci, an intensive reading teacher, holds on during a round of tug of war. "This is exactly what the kids wanted," Cucci said after the staff lost. "They wanted us on our butts."

Buy this Photo
Teachers and faculty members beam with confidence before facing a group of eighth graders in a tug of war.

Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 |

Teachers and faculty members beam with confidence before facing a group of eighth graders in a tug of war.

Buy this Photo
Steven Zickafoose, assistant principal, explains the rules of the tug of war.

Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 |

Steven Zickafoose, assistant principal, explains the rules of the tug of war.

Buy this Photo
Armando Salmeron, a seventh-grader, showed off his moves during the school-wide dance at the end of the walk-a-thon.

Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 |

Armando Salmeron, a seventh-grader, showed off his moves during the school-wide dance at the end of the walk-a-thon.

Buy this Photo
Teachers and staff members stumble and fall to the ground leaving the eighth graders victorious in a tug of war.

Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 |

Teachers and staff members stumble and fall to the ground leaving the eighth graders victorious in a tug of war.

Buy this Photo
Isabella Mullis and Kenzie Hartmark, sixth-graders, walk together during the walk-a-thon. Hartmark said it was fun to listen to music and walk around.

Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 |

Isabella Mullis and Kenzie Hartmark, sixth-graders, walk together during the walk-a-thon. Hartmark said it was fun to listen to music and walk around.

Buy this Photo
Principal Angela Lindsey wishes the more than 600 Mona Jain Middle School students a wonderful Thanksgiving break.

Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 |

Principal Angela Lindsey wishes the more than 600 Mona Jain Middle School students a wonderful Thanksgiving break.

Buy this Photo
PTO members Tara Parker, Angel Kersey and Tamika Ward get a photo in front of a fall backdrop with ESE paraprofessional Miriam Ortiz.

Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 |

PTO members Tara Parker, Angel Kersey and Tamika Ward get a photo in front of a fall backdrop with ESE paraprofessional Miriam Ortiz.

Buy this Photo
Conner Coffaro, an eighth-grader, put several temporary tattoos on his face and arms.

Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 |

Conner Coffaro, an eighth-grader, put several temporary tattoos on his face and arms.

Buy this Photo
Olivia Autrey and Hana Pierce, sixth-graders, show off their temporary tattoos. Pierce chose a shark because her brother, Ethan, has a shark collection, and Autrey chose a parrot and 'Aloha' because it reminded her of the beach.

Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 |

Olivia Autrey and Hana Pierce, sixth-graders, show off their temporary tattoos. Pierce chose a shark because her brother, Ethan, has a shark collection, and Autrey chose a parrot and 'Aloha' because it reminded her of the beach.

Buy this Photo
Kathryn Campbell, Yesenia Alvarado-Rios, Claire Van Nortwick and Faith Blash, all sixth-graders, enjoy Kona Ice. The girls chose flavors such as coconut, blue raspberry, cherry, tiger blend and cotton candy.

Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 |

Kathryn Campbell, Yesenia Alvarado-Rios, Claire Van Nortwick and Faith Blash, all sixth-graders, enjoy Kona Ice. The girls chose flavors such as coconut, blue raspberry, cherry, tiger blend and cotton candy.

Buy this Photo
Art teacher Jeannie Mendez dances with seventh grader Tykia Robinson.

Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 |

Art teacher Jeannie Mendez dances with seventh grader Tykia Robinson.

Buy this Photo
J.R. Boatwright, dressed as a turkey, and eighth-grader Jahnae Hill walked together. Boatwright gobbled every so often while walking.

Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 |

J.R. Boatwright, dressed as a turkey, and eighth-grader Jahnae Hill walked together. Boatwright gobbled every so often while walking.

Buy this Photo
Eighth-graders gather all their strength to defeat teachers and staff members in a round of tug of war.

Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 |

Eighth-graders gather all their strength to defeat teachers and staff members in a round of tug of war.

Buy this Photo
Students paid $2 to shove whipped cream in science teacher Brittany Delvin's face.

Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 |

Students paid $2 to shove whipped cream in science teacher Brittany Delvin's face.

Buy this Photo
Wende Wicks, a reading teacher, claps along to DNCE's "Cake by the Ocean."

Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 |

Wende Wicks, a reading teacher, claps along to DNCE's "Cake by the Ocean."

Buy this Photo
Henry Santos and Luis Martinez, sixth-graders, walk while enjoying Sidekicks, which are frozen flavored ice cups.

Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 |

Henry Santos and Luis Martinez, sixth-graders, walk while enjoying Sidekicks, which are frozen flavored ice cups.

Buy this Photo
Share
Mona Jain Middle School teacher talks turkey during fundraiser.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

During his time in a turkey suit at the first Mona Jain Middle School Walk-a thon Nov. 22, J.R. Boatwright was careful not to tear the costume.

"It's not my first time in a turkey costume," said Boatwright, the school's band and orchestra teacher. "I knew not to do certain movements so it didn't pop open like last year."

Students were able to vote for nine teachers who volunteered to wear the suit. Boatwright received the most votes, so he gobbled and walked alongside students during the event. 

The walk-a-thon raised money for the United Way and also served as a sendoff for students and teachers as they go into Thanksgiving break, said Josie Purcell, the Parent Teacher Organization president.

Besides walking around the field behind the school, students also enjoyed Kona Ice and chose different temporary tattoos.

An exciting activity for the school was a tug of war competition between about eight teachers and staff members and about nine eighth graders. 

It didn't take long for the teachers and staff members to slide to the ground and the eighth graders to claim victory.

Related Stories

Advertisement