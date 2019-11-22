During his time in a turkey suit at the first Mona Jain Middle School Walk-a thon Nov. 22, J.R. Boatwright was careful not to tear the costume.

"It's not my first time in a turkey costume," said Boatwright, the school's band and orchestra teacher. "I knew not to do certain movements so it didn't pop open like last year."

Students were able to vote for nine teachers who volunteered to wear the suit. Boatwright received the most votes, so he gobbled and walked alongside students during the event.

The walk-a-thon raised money for the United Way and also served as a sendoff for students and teachers as they go into Thanksgiving break, said Josie Purcell, the Parent Teacher Organization president.

Besides walking around the field behind the school, students also enjoyed Kona Ice and chose different temporary tattoos.

An exciting activity for the school was a tug of war competition between about eight teachers and staff members and about nine eighth graders.

It didn't take long for the teachers and staff members to slide to the ground and the eighth graders to claim victory.