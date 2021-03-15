Wacky walk-a-thon in Lakewood Ranch

B.D. Gullett Elementary School's Walk-a-Thon was filled with bubbles, blow-up arches, slime and a pig.

After students participated in the school's annual Walk-a-Thon March 5, students who raised at least $125 had the opportunity to slime Principal Todd Richardson.

But that wasn't all.

As an incentive for students to keep raising money, Richardson promised he would dress as a leprechaun and rollerblade around the school if the school raised $20,000.

Then Richardson upped the ante by agreeing to kiss a pig if the school raised $30,000.

The incentives kept coming and included Richardson working from the school's rooftop all day for $40,000, doing karaoke for $45,000 and having his hair and beard dyed in a rainbow for $50,000.

The school raised a total of $69,690 for the Walk-a-Thon, which made it the most successful fundraiser in Gullett Elementary history.