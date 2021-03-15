 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Todd Richardson, the principal, sits as slime oozes down his clothes. Courtesy photo.

Wacky walk-a-thon in Lakewood Ranch

Wednesday, Mar. 24, 2021 |

Todd Richardson, the principal, sits as slime oozes down his clothes. Courtesy photo.

Buy this Photo
Todd Richardson, the principal, fulfills his promise to kiss a pig if the school raises $30,000. The school raised nearly $70,000. Courtesy photo.

Wednesday, Mar. 24, 2021 |

Todd Richardson, the principal, fulfills his promise to kiss a pig if the school raises $30,000. The school raised nearly $70,000. Courtesy photo.

Buy this Photo
Kindergartners Hank Hausfeld and Blaire Wilson run through bubbles after passing the rainbow arch. Courtesy photo.

Wednesday, Mar. 24, 2021 |

Kindergartners Hank Hausfeld and Blaire Wilson run through bubbles after passing the rainbow arch. Courtesy photo.

Buy this Photo
Fourth grader Jaliyah Smith enjoys time outside during the walk-a-thon.

Wednesday, Mar. 24, 2021 |

Fourth grader Jaliyah Smith enjoys time outside during the walk-a-thon.

Buy this Photo
Fifth graders Tommy Reel, Evan Larrick and Devin Raines take their turn at dumping cups of slime on Todd Richardson, the principal.

Wednesday, Mar. 24, 2021 |

Fifth graders Tommy Reel, Evan Larrick and Devin Raines take their turn at dumping cups of slime on Todd Richardson, the principal.

Buy this Photo
Second grader Drew Levine laughs as second grader Sullivan Shea pours slime on the head of Todd Richardson, who is the principal.

Wednesday, Mar. 24, 2021 |

Second grader Drew Levine laughs as second grader Sullivan Shea pours slime on the head of Todd Richardson, who is the principal.

Buy this Photo
Third grader Kaden Pomeroy throws a cup of slime on his principal, Todd Richardson.

Wednesday, Mar. 24, 2021 |

Third grader Kaden Pomeroy throws a cup of slime on his principal, Todd Richardson.

Buy this Photo
Sixth graders Bryce Santoro and Lex Duis make their way around the field during the walk-a-thon.

Wednesday, Mar. 24, 2021 |

Sixth graders Bryce Santoro and Lex Duis make their way around the field during the walk-a-thon.

Buy this Photo
Lyla Sherwin runs behind Lilly Sommers during the walk-a-thon. The school's walkathon raised nearly $70,000.

Wednesday, Mar. 24, 2021 |

Lyla Sherwin runs behind Lilly Sommers during the walk-a-thon. The school's walkathon raised nearly $70,000.

Buy this Photo
Share
The Gullett Elementary Walk-a-Thon was the most successful in school history.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

B.D. Gullett Elementary School's Walk-a-Thon was filled with bubbles, blow-up arches, slime and a pig.

After students participated in the school's annual Walk-a-Thon March 5, students who raised at least $125 had the opportunity to slime Principal Todd Richardson. 

But that wasn't all. 

As an incentive for students to keep raising money, Richardson promised he would dress as a leprechaun and rollerblade around the school if the school raised $20,000. 

Then Richardson upped the ante by agreeing to kiss a pig if the school raised $30,000. 

The incentives kept coming and included Richardson working from the school's rooftop all day for $40,000, doing karaoke for $45,000 and having his hair and beard dyed in a rainbow for $50,000. 

The school raised a total of $69,690 for the Walk-a-Thon, which made it the most successful fundraiser in Gullett Elementary history.

Related Stories

Advertisement