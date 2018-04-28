 Skip to main content
Linda Hunsaker (left) and Jean Blackburn.

Volunteers clean up Longboat's Sister Keys

Saturday, Apr. 28, 2018 |

More than 60 people were transported from Mar Vista dock to Sister Keys Saturday morning.

Scott Macbeth was one of more than 60 people who volunteered to help clean Sister Keys.

Dia Wilson said this is one of the more bizarre pieces of garbage she's picked up.

"I came all the way from Ireland to clean up your country," Pat Canavan said.

Federico Vazquez (left), Bernadette Viens and Bruce Langston.

Barodette Viens helped clean up the town-owned Sister Keys.

Annelise Anderson with a bit of natural debris.

Nancy Greenhouse (left), Peter Stanton, Pat Canavan, Peg Stanton and Virginia Luke

Danielle Madole (left), Virginia Luke, Cindy Fischer, Dia Wilson and Becky Parrish

Shoes, beer cans, plastic and fishing equipment littered sister keys

Sarasota Bay Watch Co-President Larry Stults.

More than 60 people gathered Saturday morning to rid Sister Keys of debris and invasive species.
by: Bret Hauff Staff Writer

The town of Longboat Key some two decades ago bought a couple of islands in Sarasota Bay. A group of volunteers with the Sarasota Bay Watch have been cleaning it ever since. 

About 60 people gathered Saturday at the Mar Vista docks with one objective: clean up Sister Keys. After a short information session about how to stay safe on the island, a horde of watercraft, including a barge, kayaks and fishing boats, transported all the volunteers to the islands. 

"This is our chance to keep this place the emerald gem that it is," said Sarasota Bay Watch Co-President Larry Stults. 

The Author: Bret Hauff

I’m the Longboat Key Staff Reporter. I write stories about how decisions and events affect the island, its leaders and its citizens. I received a bachelor's degree in journalism from Emerson College, where I wrote for The Boston Globe. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 333.

See All Articles by Bret

