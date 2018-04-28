Volunteers clean up Longboat's Sister Keys

The town of Longboat Key some two decades ago bought a couple of islands in Sarasota Bay. A group of volunteers with the Sarasota Bay Watch have been cleaning it ever since.

About 60 people gathered Saturday at the Mar Vista docks with one objective: clean up Sister Keys. After a short information session about how to stay safe on the island, a horde of watercraft, including a barge, kayaks and fishing boats, transported all the volunteers to the islands.

"This is our chance to keep this place the emerald gem that it is," said Sarasota Bay Watch Co-President Larry Stults.