Visit Sarasota County celebrated National Travel and Tourism Week by saluting those who keep the tourism industry thriving locally.

Hundreds of members of Sarasota County's tourism industry gathered at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on May 3 for Visit Sarasota’s annual National Travel and Tourism Week award luncheon.

Keynote speaker Christopher L. Thompson, president and CEO of Brand USA, talked about innovative marketing strategies before awards in guest service excellence were given to those nominated by their peers.