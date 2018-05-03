 Skip to main content
Keynote speaker Christopher L. Thompson, president and CEO of Brand USA, talks to guests.

Visit Sarasota County honors the faces of tourism

Friday, May. 4, 2018 |

Visit Sarasota County's visitor experience manager Erin Hurter announces nominees for the Guest Excellence in Management Award.

Friday, May. 4, 2018 |

General manager of Siesta Key Oyster Bar Stephanie Brown, right, wins the Guest Excellence in Management Award.

Friday, May. 4, 2018 |

Visit Sarasota County's visitor experience manager Erin Hurter invites award nominees to the stage.

Friday, May. 4, 2018 |

Dean Murges and Nicole Hancock accept their awards on stage.

Friday, May. 4, 2018 |

Marcia Carlson Pack accepts her award for Guest Service Excellence in Heart of House award.

Friday, May. 4, 2018 |

Brad Satterlee accepts the Voices of Sarasota Award for the Ski-A-Rees.

Friday, May. 4, 2018 |

Liz Rodriguez, Sasa Armor and Dolly Jacobs-Rei

Friday, May. 4, 2018 |

Shirley Adams, Marcia Carlson Pack and Pete Adams

Friday, May. 4, 2018 |

Sandi Spahn, Ashleigh Gonzalez and Cecelia Maddi

Friday, May. 4, 2018 |

Amanda Horn, Virginia Haley and John Horne

Friday, May. 4, 2018 |

Members of the local tourism industry and Visit Sarasota County celebrated National Travel and Tourism Week at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

Visit Sarasota County celebrated National Travel and Tourism Week by saluting those who keep the tourism industry thriving locally.

Hundreds of members of Sarasota County's tourism industry gathered at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on May 3 for Visit Sarasota’s annual National Travel and Tourism Week award luncheon.

Keynote speaker Christopher L. Thompson, president and CEO of Brand USA, talked about innovative marketing strategies before awards in guest service excellence were given to those nominated by their peers.

