Love shines through at annual Love Lunch

Love was in the air at the Visible Men Academy's Love Lunch Oct. 10 at Michael's On East.

Guests arrived in red and adorned with hearts to support VMA's mission and celebrate the teachers who teach the K-5 boys.

The luncheon opened with social hour, where guests were able to shop for popular mini masterpieces created by VMA students, and heart artwork by TrA Art. Last year, VMA sold all of the pieces, so more were created for this year's event.

Co-Chairs Brian and Diana Roberts started the program with a heartfelt welcome, framing why they support VMA.

The luncheon continued with its mission-focused program as they invited teacher Diego Velasco on stage to talk about what it's like to be a teacher at VMA.

"They make us not only better teachers, but better people, and that's what it's all about," Velasco told the crowd.

The luncheon was made extra special for Velasco. After he finished his speech, his mom (who had flown in from Virginia) and fiancé (whom he just proposed to last week) surprised him on stage. The program ended with speeches from Co-Founder and CFO Louis Parker and Founder and Head of School Neil Phillips.