Assistant Head of School Tiffany Mickens and Head of School Neil Phillips

Love shines through at annual Love Lunch

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 |

Co-Chairs Brian and Diana Roberts

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 |

The tables were colorfully decorated in yellow and red.

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 |

Each place setting had an apple in front of them.

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 |

The VMA Suns made mini masterpieces that guests could purchase.

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 |

Tatyana Stewart and Megan Greenberg

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 |

Nathalie and Alina Michalowski

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 |

Last year, VMA sold all of its heart artwork before the end of the program.

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 |

Clara Reynardus de Villanueva, Shari Phillips and Jennifer Smith

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 |

Shari Phillips sports her red Kate Spade heart purse.

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 |

Lisa Klemeyer and Jill McMullen

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 |

Donna Koffman, Brian Mariash and Hermione Gilpin

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 |

Jeremy Shelby, Bobby Stanell, Nate Jacobs and Julie Leach

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 |

Michael's on East served a quinoa and chicken dish.

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 |

Jane Plitt and Jim Bruen

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 |

Joan Levenson and Paul and Cathy Thomass

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 |

The heart artwork was the centerpiece for each of the tables.

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 |

Donna Koffman, Brian Mariash, Jeremy Shelby and Shannon Rohrer-Phillips

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 |

Deborah J. Blue and Heather Dunhill

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 |

Rebekah Mandeville, Dawnyelle Singleton and Lissa Murphy

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 |

Co-Chairs Diana and Brian Roberts welcome guests to the Love Lunch.

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 |

VMA first graders recited a poem for the crowd.

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 |

After the first graders finished their piece, they bowed for the applause.

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 |

VMA Teacher Cliff McDonald addresses the audience.

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 |

Diego Velasco and his mother, Ester Orellana smile at Diego's fiancé, Juliette Chero.

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 |

Juliette Chero, Diego Velasco and Ester Orellana

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 |

VMA Co-Founder and CFO Louis Parker tells the audience how he relates to the VMA students.

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 |

Visible Men Academy honors teachers Oct. 10 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Love was in the air at the Visible Men Academy's Love Lunch Oct. 10 at Michael's On East. 

Guests arrived in red and adorned with hearts to support VMA's mission and celebrate the teachers who teach the K-5 boys. 

The luncheon opened with social hour, where guests were able to shop for popular mini masterpieces created by VMA students, and heart artwork by TrA Art. Last year, VMA sold all of the pieces, so more were created for this year's event.

Co-Chairs Brian and Diana Roberts started the program with a heartfelt welcome, framing why they support VMA. 

The luncheon continued with its mission-focused program as they invited teacher Diego Velasco on stage to talk about what it's like to be a teacher at VMA.

"They make us not only better teachers, but better people, and that's what it's all about," Velasco told the crowd.

The luncheon was made extra special for Velasco. After he finished his speech, his mom (who had flown in from Virginia) and fiancé (whom he just proposed to last week) surprised him on stage. The program ended with speeches from Co-Founder and CFO Louis Parker and Founder and Head of School Neil Phillips. 

 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

