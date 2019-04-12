 Skip to main content
Co-Chairs Chad and Tatyana Stewart with Alysha and Jeremy Shelby

Supporters shine for Visible Men Academy

George Mazzarantani with Co-Founders Cindy Day, Shannon Rohrer-Phillips and Neil Phillips

Shine On! bracelets were for sale for $50 and all proceeds went to VMA.

Tammy and Richard Karp with Clara Reynardus de Villanueva

David and Ruthanne Koffman with Tony Falu and Angel Hernandez

Aaron and Andrea Rutsky with Co-Chairs Alysha and Jeremy Shelby

Co-Chairs Alysha and Jeremy Shelby

Shine On! is hosted at the VMA campus.

The theme was tropical.

All the fruit was given to VMA families after the gala.

Marilene Rohrer, Shannon Rohrer-Phillips and Dr. Washington Hill

Nathan Carr and Angel Ortiz

Miro Czekanski shows Daniel Delcid, Emiliano Torres and Breyon Peterson how to paint on the canvas.

Terry and Susan Rawson

Danielle Dickerson, Leymis Bolaños Wilmott and Jeanne Bosmeny

Diara Spina and Donna Koffman

Brian Mariash and Bart Lowther

Clara Ramos and Laurel Corriveau

Keron Gordon, Rachel Yonker and Toquya Jones

Metal sculptures were for sale around the tent.

Nathalie, Patrick and Alina Michalowski

Jim and Charlie Ann Syprett

Jennifer Fox, Jaclyn Brunckhorst and Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed

Harry and Ritu Ahand with Mitzie Henson

Tiffany Mickens and Mary Ann Lobel

Laurel Corriveau and Paul Bova

Brenna Wilhm

The VMA students

VMA students introduced guests to the program.

Co-Chairman Jeremy Shelby tells the audience about VMA.

Co-Chairwoman Alysha Shelby tells the audience about VMA.

The VMA boys recited a poem for the audience.

Shine On! was held April 12 at the Visible Men Academy campus.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Visible Men Academy students weren't the only ones who shined April 12.

Shine On! brought supporters to the school in colorful, tropical attire to celebrate under a tent on the grounds of the campus. The school was founded to teach at-risk elementary and middle school boys and develop a strong character. The school's motto: SHINE, stands for selflessness, honesty, integrity, niceness and excellence.

The dinner started with a cocktail hour. Then VMA students gave the welcome speech and introduced the co-chairs. Afterwards, the students once again took the spotlight by reciting a poem. 

A live auction and paddle raise ended the program before the dancing started with DJ Tony Campos. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

