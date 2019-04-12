Supporters shine for Visible Men Academy

Shine On! was held April 12 at the Visible Men Academy campus.
The Visible Men Academy students weren't the only ones who shined April 12.
Shine On! brought supporters to the school in colorful, tropical attire to celebrate under a tent on the grounds of the campus. The school was founded to teach at-risk elementary and middle school boys and develop a strong character. The school's motto: SHINE, stands for selflessness, honesty, integrity, niceness and excellence.
The dinner started with a cocktail hour. Then VMA students gave the welcome speech and introduced the co-chairs. Afterwards, the students once again took the spotlight by reciting a poem.
A live auction and paddle raise ended the program before the dancing started with DJ Tony Campos.