Visible Men Academy shines for students

Between the students, guests and an evening in the sunshine state, there wasn't a lack of shine at the Visible Men Academy.

The Visible Men Academy held its third annual Shine On! April 27 at the Visible Men Academy.

Students at the academy come from families who are at or below the poverty line. The Visible Men Academy allows students from kindergarten through 5th grade to attend the charter school tuition-free.

Once inside the building, guests took a photo in the photo booth before being escorted to the tent by an academy student. The tent was decorated with metal figurines, which were available for guests to purchase. Decorating the ceiling of the tent was flags from around the world, representing the countries from which many of the academy's students come from.

Before dinner, kindergarten and second grade students performed spoke word poetry, which was received with a big applause.

The evening continued with a welcome from Cedric Hameed, dinner, a live auction and paddle raise and "Club Shine!" on the dance floor with DJ Jay Gordon.