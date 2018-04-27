 Skip to main content
Co-Chairs Hakim and Melissa Morsli with Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed and Farhan Majeed

Visible Men Academy shines for students

Co-Founders Shannon Roher-Phillips and Neil Phillips

Custom bracelets were on sale at the event.

Evan and Michelle Brown take a photo with Visible Men Academy student Daniel.

Yellow decorated the inside of the tent.

Varieties of fruit adorned the tables.

Brian and Erin Sconberg

Bart and Joan Levenson

A large metal parrot decorates the outside edge of the tent.

Cathy Thomas, Liz Wittenberg and Lynn Simmons

Tiffany Mickens and Kayon Parker

A custom painting by VMA teacher Keron Gordon was available for bids.

Gary Tibbetts and Valerie Bryan

Co-Chairs Melissa Morsli and Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed

Heather Dunhill, Tomeika Hunter Koski and Barbara Edelin

Veronica Miller and Rick Hughes

The VMA motto is "Let your life shine."

Tricia and Jerod Ward

Cliff McDonald and Katelyn Pforzheimer

Mike and Roxie Jerde

VMA students Angel and Daniel

L'Tanya Evans and VMA Principal Mary-Luisa Berges

Kindergarten students recite "Dreams" by Langston Hughes.

Board member Alicia Chalmers claps for the students.

The students performed spoke word poetry before dinner.

VMA kindergarten and second graders pose for a photo.

Cedric Hameed welcomes guests.

Hermione Gilpin, Tammy Karp and Alisa Pettingell

Shine On! was held April 27 at Visible Men Academy.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Between the students, guests and an evening in the sunshine state, there wasn't a lack of shine at the Visible Men Academy.

The Visible Men Academy held its third annual Shine On! April 27 at the Visible Men Academy.

Students at the academy come from families who are at or below the poverty line. The Visible Men Academy allows students from kindergarten through 5th grade to attend the charter school tuition-free. 

Once inside the building, guests took a photo in the photo booth before being escorted to the tent by an academy student. The tent was decorated with metal figurines, which were available for guests to purchase. Decorating the ceiling of the tent was flags from around the world, representing the countries from which many of the academy's students come from. 

Before dinner, kindergarten and second grade students performed spoke word poetry, which was received with a big applause.

The evening continued with a welcome from Cedric Hameed, dinner, a live auction and paddle raise and "Club Shine!" on the dance floor with DJ Jay Gordon.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

