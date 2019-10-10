Visible Men Academy shares the love at annual lunch

Love was the focus and pink was the color of the day at the Visible Men Academy's third annual Love Lunch Oct. 10 at Michael's On East.

The event, which benefits the all-boys academy's scholarships, started with social mingling where guests dressed in their best pinks and reds picked from various silent auction gifts.

After patrons took their seats, the program led off with spoken word poetry from the VMA Sun students, before words of gratitude from art teacher Cliff McDonald. Guests then heard words from event co-chairs Diana and Brian Roberts as well as VMA parents Frank Clark Sr. and Lena Clark. Brent Greeno then led an art auction where patrons bid on finished pieces.

"Our recipe is to showcase (our) students, show the spirit that anything is possible and focus in on their potential," Shannon Rohrer-Phillips said.