Visible Men Academy founders Louis Parker, Cindy Cavallaro Day, Shannon Rohrer-Phillips and Neill Phillips

Visible Men Academy shares the love at annual lunch

Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 |

Co-chairs Diana and Brian Roberts

Elisabeth Waters, Tammy and Sarah Karp, Sally Schule and Rachel Williamson

Assistant Head of School Tiffany Mickens and Jill Gass

Milli Ricciardelli, Tatyana Stewart, Shelley Sarbey and Lissa Murphy

Bob Wennberg, Travis Ray and Joseph Caulkins

Terri Klauber and Renee Phinney

Dr. Bart Levenson and Joan Levenson

Trudo Letschert, Carrie Riley, Ally Myers and Jacquelyn Letschert

Michelle Brown and Leigh Daly

Stacey McKee

Freedom Chasolen, Elena and Todd Reuter, Sasha Rosin

Chris Fils, Amy Fisher and Brian Nugent

Jeremy Shelby, TJ Chitekwe and Eric Dunn

Ted and Christina Unkel

Wendy Haggerty, Jennifer Smith and Crystal Fulk

Tomeika Hunter-Koski and Margie Lee

Paul Olah, Don Barnott and George Mazzarantani

Terri Klauber, Brent Reeno and Clara Reynardus de Villanueva

Guests picked out gifts from the silent auction.

Claire Moxcey and Cretia Tuffile

Linday Peirce and Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed

George and Sandy Mazzarantani with Paul Olah

Ashley and DJ Salmons

Terry and Susan Rawson

Donna Koffman and Christine Goodall

Valerie Zborowski and Allison Scibelli

Shannon Rohrer-Phillip and Jo Johnson

Guests picked out gifts from the silent auction.

VMA parents Lena Clark and Frankie Clark Sr.

Scott and Hope Wenk

Each table had words from VMA students.

The third annual Love Lunch had guests embracing their pink side Oct. 10 at Michael's On East.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Love was the focus and pink was the color of the day at the Visible Men Academy's third annual Love Lunch Oct. 10 at Michael's On East. 

The event, which benefits the all-boys academy's scholarships, started with social mingling where guests dressed in their best pinks and reds picked from various silent auction gifts. 

After patrons took their seats, the program led off with spoken word poetry from the VMA Sun students, before words of gratitude from art teacher Cliff McDonald. Guests then heard words from event co-chairs Diana and Brian Roberts as well as VMA parents Frank Clark Sr. and Lena Clark. Brent Greeno then led an art auction where patrons bid on finished pieces. 

"Our recipe is to showcase (our) students, show the spirit that anything is possible and focus in on their potential," Shannon Rohrer-Phillips said. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

