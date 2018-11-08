 Skip to main content
Bart Lowther and Jesse Perez

Vinters Dinner kicks-off Wine, Women & Shoes

Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 |

Co-Chairwomen Andrea Paul and Tina Granthon

Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 |

Elaine Honig, and Wine Co-Chairwomen Lisa Napolitano and Dawn Doughty

Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 |

Trillian Sack, Naomi Copeland and Vicki Sack

Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 |

Ajay and Shena Pallegar

Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 |

A live auction was held for bottles of wine by the multiple vintners.

Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 |

Lilian Chalfant, Susan Tavers and Janice Kostyshen

Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 |

Steven Kucera and Melissa Perrin

Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 |

Bassem Karam, Neema Tankha, Elisabeth Waters and Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed

Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 |

Curtis Craig, Tieler Gilttleman, Ryan Moseley, James Cocco and Fernando Vega

Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 |

Appetizers from Michael's On East were served outside the wine cellar.

Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 |

Jay Haren with Jaime and Derrick Maginness

Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 |

Mike Granthon, Tara Langdale and Leyla Smith

Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 |

Michael Klauber auctioneers the live auction.

Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 |

Wine Co-Chairwomen Lisa Napolitano and Dawn Doughty tell guests about the different vintners.

Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 |

There were 15 vintners guests could sample wine from.

Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 |

Erin Brosious, Mitchell Epstein, Jeron Thomas and Barbara Fleener

Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 |

Julia Dees and Kirstin Doyle

Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 |

The soleman walked around getting guests to buy the wines from the vintners.

Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 |

Rita Thibault and Gary Kirschner

Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 |

Michelle Kapreilian, Marilyn Borysek and Kim Standish

Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 |

The Forty Carrots sponsor reception was hosted Nov. 8 at Michael's Wine Cellar.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Wine, Women and Shoes was off to a good start Nov. 8 for the VIP Vintners Reception at Michael's Wine Cellar.

Top sponsors, solemen, committee members and others involved in Wine, Women & Shoes gathered to taste the wines offered by the fifteen wineries featured this year. 

A live auction for wines from the different vendors sold for $6000. The top selling soleman also was awarded with a dinner at Michael's On East, which went to Thomas Nettle from team Louboutin for selling $12,000 worth of wine thus far. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

