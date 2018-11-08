Vinters Dinner kicks-off Wine, Women & Shoes

Wine, Women and Shoes was off to a good start Nov. 8 for the VIP Vintners Reception at Michael's Wine Cellar.

Top sponsors, solemen, committee members and others involved in Wine, Women & Shoes gathered to taste the wines offered by the fifteen wineries featured this year.

A live auction for wines from the different vendors sold for $6000. The top selling soleman also was awarded with a dinner at Michael's On East, which went to Thomas Nettle from team Louboutin for selling $12,000 worth of wine thus far.