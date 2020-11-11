Veterans groups recognize service at Veterans Day ceremony

Supporters gathered at VFW Post 3233 on Nov. 11.
Veteran supporters braved the elements for the annual Sarasota County Veterans Day Ceremony on Nov. 11. Rain and wind nixed plans to have the event outdoors, leading to the event being held at VFW Post 3233. Attendees heard from figures from various veterans groups, who spoke to the importance of patriotism and service and then awarded exemplary members for their support. Jan Hamel Solomon, who has been part of the event for decades, started and closed out the event by playing the flute.