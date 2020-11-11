 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Ceremony participants posed for a photo.

Veterans groups recognize service at Veterans Day ceremony

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 |

Ceremony participants posed for a photo.

Buy this Photo
Carlos Moreira, president of the Sarasota County Veteran's Commission, thanked the audience.

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 |

Carlos Moreira, president of the Sarasota County Veteran's Commission, thanked the audience.

Buy this Photo
Lauren Nielsen sang the national anthem.

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 |

Lauren Nielsen sang the national anthem.

Buy this Photo
Todd Hughes accepted his Veteran of the Year award and posed with Carlos Moreira, president of the Sarasota County Veteran's Commission.

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 |

Todd Hughes accepted his Veteran of the Year award and posed with Carlos Moreira, president of the Sarasota County Veteran's Commission.

Buy this Photo
Meshia Richardson received an award for Veteran Supporter of the Year.

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 |

Meshia Richardson received an award for Veteran Supporter of the Year.

Buy this Photo
Kevin Henault received an award for being Business Veteran Supporter of the Year.

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 |

Kevin Henault received an award for being Business Veteran Supporter of the Year.

Buy this Photo
Assistant Vice Chair Todd Smith addressed the crowd.

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 |

Assistant Vice Chair Todd Smith addressed the crowd.

Buy this Photo
“Sarasota Town Grandma” Jan Hamel Solomon played the flute for the crowd.

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 |

“Sarasota Town Grandma” Jan Hamel Solomon played the flute for the crowd.

Buy this Photo
POW-MIA Sarasota Chapter President Frank D'Antonio rasised the importance of respecting and remembering the nation's fallen heroes.

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 |

POW-MIA Sarasota Chapter President Frank D'Antonio rasised the importance of respecting and remembering the nation's fallen heroes.

Buy this Photo
Tim Solomon, Danny Moromey and Jan Hamel Solomon thanks attendees after the event concluded.

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 |

Tim Solomon, Danny Moromey and Jan Hamel Solomon thanks attendees after the event concluded.

Buy this Photo
Share
Supporters gathered at VFW Post 3233 on Nov. 11.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

 Veteran supporters braved the elements for the annual Sarasota County Veterans Day Ceremony on Nov. 11. Rain and wind nixed plans to have the event outdoors, leading to the event being held at VFW Post 3233. Attendees heard from figures from various veterans groups, who spoke to the importance of patriotism and service and then awarded exemplary members for their support. Jan Hamel Solomon, who has been part of the event for decades, started and closed out the event by playing the flute. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

Related Stories

Advertisement