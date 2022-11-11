 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Brenda Spatt walked the Veterans Day Parade in honor of her son, Leo Michael Puhaly. (Photos by Dariela Delgado)

Veterans Day parade marches with pride down Sarasota's Main Street

Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 |

Brenda Spatt walked the Veterans Day Parade in honor of her son, Leo Michael Puhaly. (Photos by Dariela Delgado)

Bella, the yorkie, with her mom Cheryl.

Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 |

Bella, the yorkie, with her mom Cheryl.

Betty B. enjoys the patriotic ambiance with her mom, Joyce Kesling.

Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 |

Betty B. enjoys the patriotic ambiance with her mom, Joyce Kesling.

Booker High School cheer team.

Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 |

Booker High School cheer team.

Christian Motorcyclists Association gets ready to ride down Main Street.

Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 |

Christian Motorcyclists Association gets ready to ride down Main Street.

First Montessori Academy lined up along the sidewalk to get ready for the beginning of the parade.

Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 |

First Montessori Academy lined up along the sidewalk to get ready for the beginning of the parade.

Lt. Dan, the dog, peeks out of the window.

Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 |

Lt. Dan, the dog, peeks out of the window.

Rebecca Hill, Kristi Ford, Coco, Amanda Kelderman and Leisha Kelderman.

Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 |

Rebecca Hill, Kristi Ford, Coco, Amanda Kelderman and Leisha Kelderman.

Coco is in awe about the ending of the Veterans Day Parade.

Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 |

Coco is in awe about the ending of the Veterans Day Parade.

Riverview Kiltie Band.

Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 |

Riverview Kiltie Band.

Sarasota High School Color Guard makes its way down Main Street.

Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 |

Sarasota High School Color Guard makes its way down Main Street.

Sarasota Kiwanis wave at the parade-goers.

Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 |

Sarasota Kiwanis wave at the parade-goers.

Share
A grateful crowd honors the service of those in uniform.
by: Dariela Delgado Community Reporter

The Sarasota community gathered along Main Street on Friday for the opportunity to honor and thank veterans at this year's Veterans Day Parade.

"I am walking in honor of my son, Leo Michael Puhaly. He is a fallen hero, but I am doing this in honor of him," said Brenda Spratt, who was one of many to march down Main Street.

"This is probably one of the only countries where everyone is welcomed," said Charlie Hull, a retired Air Force veteran of four years, who said he is grateful for this day. "This is one of the few places where you can have a clean slate and make a life out of yourself."

Hundreds of parade goers attended, filling the Main Street sidewalks with patriotic colors and American flags. Many waved and thanked the veterans who walked and rode past. Middle and high school students showed their support by walking with their bands, color guards, and JROTC units.

“These are the heroes that made us free,” said Diana Starling, a parade attendee. “The young people that are in this parade are our hope for the future. That’s why I hold this sign that says ‘Heroes’ and ‘Hope.’”

"It's extraordinarily important to understand and appreciate the freedom that we have here in the United States of America," said Karen Rose, Sarasota County School Board member. "This is in honor of our veterans. That's what today's all about. We have a lot of ceremonies going on in our schools as well."

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement