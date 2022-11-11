Veterans Day parade marches with pride down Sarasota's Main Street

The Sarasota community gathered along Main Street on Friday for the opportunity to honor and thank veterans at this year's Veterans Day Parade.

"I am walking in honor of my son, Leo Michael Puhaly. He is a fallen hero, but I am doing this in honor of him," said Brenda Spratt, who was one of many to march down Main Street.

"This is probably one of the only countries where everyone is welcomed," said Charlie Hull, a retired Air Force veteran of four years, who said he is grateful for this day. "This is one of the few places where you can have a clean slate and make a life out of yourself."

Hundreds of parade goers attended, filling the Main Street sidewalks with patriotic colors and American flags. Many waved and thanked the veterans who walked and rode past. Middle and high school students showed their support by walking with their bands, color guards, and JROTC units.

“These are the heroes that made us free,” said Diana Starling, a parade attendee. “The young people that are in this parade are our hope for the future. That’s why I hold this sign that says ‘Heroes’ and ‘Hope.’”

"It's extraordinarily important to understand and appreciate the freedom that we have here in the United States of America," said Karen Rose, Sarasota County School Board member. "This is in honor of our veterans. That's what today's all about. We have a lot of ceremonies going on in our schools as well."