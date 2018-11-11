Veterans Day parade honors all who served

A wave of red, white and blue flooded Main Street for the city of Sarasota's annual Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony. This year's parade theme - “All Gave Some. Some Gave All.”- recognized Vietnam War veterans as well as the women who contributed their services to their country. One of those women was 94-year-old Amy Schlaf, who worked in a factory that made military weapons and aircraft during World War II.

"I feel so honored to be surrounded by our veterans knowing that I was able to help them from the home front to get things done," said Schlaf.

The parade culminated at J.D. Hamel Park recognizing the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month when the armistice was signed in 1918, ending World War I.