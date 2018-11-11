 Skip to main content
Members of the Riverview High School Kiltie marching band prepare for the parade.

Veterans Day parade honors all who served

Members of the Riverview High School Kiltie marching band prepare for the parade.

Dannie and Dave Slowik in their Miss Dannie military truck.

Dannie and Dave Slowik in their Miss Dannie military truck.

Siena Tonini, Mia Anderson, Simone Tonini and Lara Ekeberg

Siena Tonini, Mia Anderson, Simone Tonini and Lara Ekeberg

David and Emma Fonger

David and Emma Fonger

Keith, Mary and K.C. Haley

Keith, Mary and K.C. Haley

K.C. Haley waves his American flag.

K.C. Haley waves his American flag.

Sofia Patarina and Emily Patarini with Vicki Gee and their dog Lolita.

Sofia Patarina and Emily Patarini with Vicki Gee and their dog Lolita.

Alexander Sutherland, Dennis Hauch. Alexia Vance and Parade Marshall Dan Kennedy

Alexander Sutherland, Dennis Hauch. Alexia Vance and Parade Marshall Dan Kennedy

Curt Tellbuescher, Mike Sullivan, Bryan Rees and Chris Tedrick

Curt Tellbuescher, Mike Sullivan, Bryan Rees and Chris Tedrick

Gordan Gage and Richard Longridge

Gordan Gage and Richard Longridge

Lindsey Snyder with her grandson, Colton Snyder.

Lindsey Snyder with her grandson, Colton Snyder.

Phyllis DeBlasi with Amy Schlaf. Schlaf helped built aircraft and bombs during World War II.

Phyllis DeBlasi with Amy Schlaf. Schlaf helped built aircraft and bombs during World War II.

Parade participants get ready to roll down Main Street.

Parade participants get ready to roll down Main Street.

The parade honored those who served in Vietnam and female veterans.

The parade honored those who served in Vietnam and female veterans.

Parade participants get ready to walk down Main Street.

Parade participants get ready to walk down Main Street.

Members of Sarasota High School's ROTC get ready to march down Main Street.

Members of Sarasota High School's ROTC get ready to march down Main Street.

Members of Florida Veterans for Common Sense wave their flags.

Members of Florida Veterans for Common Sense wave their flags.

Parade attendees wave their flags.

Parade attendees wave their flags.

Hundreds gathered along Main Street to celebrate Sarasota's veterans on Nov. 11.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

A wave of red, white and blue flooded Main Street for the city of Sarasota's annual Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony. This year's parade theme - “All Gave Some. Some Gave All.”- recognized Vietnam War veterans as well as the women who contributed their services to their country. One of those women was 94-year-old Amy Schlaf, who worked in a factory that made military weapons and aircraft during World War II. 

"I feel so honored to be surrounded by our veterans knowing that I was able to help them from the home front to get things done," said Schlaf. 

The parade culminated at J.D. Hamel Park recognizing the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month when the armistice was signed in 1918, ending World War I. 

