Black Tie: Van Wezel Foundation welcomes Seal for annual gala

The Van Wezel Foundation Gala brought the party Feb. 16 to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

After a VIP cocktail hour on the bayfront, guests poured in to take photos at the step and repeat, mingle and enjoy cocktails and browse the many live auction items. Some of those included signed guitars.

Attendees moved outside to the tent for dinner after the social hour. There was also a live auction for a painting.

With a "Kiss from a Rose," Seal took the stage to give guests a show. More than that, he joined the audience for parts of the performance.