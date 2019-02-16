 Skip to main content
CEO Cheryl Mendelson and Kevin Jackson

Black Tie: Van Wezel Foundation welcomes Seal for annual gala

Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019

CEO Cheryl Mendelson and Kevin Jackson

Co-Chairwomen Kathy Martella, Susan Travers and Marge Townsend

Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 |

Co-Chairwomen Kathy Martella, Susan Travers and Marge Townsend

Don and Barbara McLagan

Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 |

Don and Barbara McLagan

Guests grabbed a glass of champagne on their way in.

Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 |

Guests grabbed a glass of champagne on their way in.

Co-Chairwoman Kathy Martella and Bill McClure

Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 |

Co-Chairwoman Kathy Martella and Bill McClure

A guitar signed by the 2017-2018 Van Wezel performers was part of the auction.

Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 |

A guitar signed by the 2017-2018 Van Wezel performers was part of the auction.

Dinner was served under the tent on the bayfront.

Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 |

Dinner was served under the tent on the bayfront.

The decor shone a bright silver.

Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 |

The decor shone a bright silver.

Renee and Leo Weinshel

Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 |

Renee and Leo Weinshel

Stephen and Samantha Slave

Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 |

Stephen and Samantha Slave

Kristina Doerk and Jessica Gilligan

Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 |

Kristina Doerk and Jessica Gilligan

Amy and Bob Grotz

Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 |

Amy and Bob Grotz

Jennifer and Rick Cadd

Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 |

Jennifer and Rick Cadd

Brenda and David Maraman

Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 |

Brenda and David Maraman

Jill Morris and Burr Bakke

Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 |

Jill Morris and Burr Bakke

Michaela and Lucien Ducrey

Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 |

Michaela and Lucien Ducrey

Donna Koffman and Hermione Gilpin

Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 |

Donna Koffman and Hermione Gilpin

Jory Smith and Dakota Morrell

Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 |

Jory Smith and Dakota Morrell

Roger and Alisa Pettingell

Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 |

Roger and Alisa Pettingell

Erin and Rob Guzzo

Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 |

Erin and Rob Guzzo

The Van Wezel Foundation gala was held Feb. 16 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Van Wezel Foundation Gala brought the party Feb. 16 to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

After a VIP cocktail hour on the bayfront, guests poured in to take photos at the step and repeat, mingle and enjoy cocktails and browse the many live auction items. Some of those included signed guitars. 

Attendees moved outside to the tent for dinner after the social hour. There was also a live auction for a painting. 

With a "Kiss from a Rose," Seal took the stage to give guests a show. More than that, he joined the audience for parts of the performance. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

