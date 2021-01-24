Those who attended the Winter Carnival on Jan. 24 at University Town Center in Sarasota discovered one advantage to the world of social distancing.

Lines were almost nonexistent.

"I don't want (the crowd) to be back," Rye Wilderness resident Maeve Carter said.

Sarasota resident Sandra Selbeck, for example, said she enjoyed the carnival more than usual.

"You get the whole park to yourself," Selbeck said.

Selbeck's daughter, 12-year-old Sofia Selbeck, tried several rides. At one point, she was one of only two people on a "zero-gravity" ride. She said it was cool to ride the attraction without many others with her.

Venice residents Omar and Tair Vergara agreed. They took their daughter, 2-year-old Alma Vergara, to the carnival for the first time. The lack of crowds made it easy to introduce Alma to rides such as the teacups and carousel.

"You get to do everything very quickly," Tair Vergara said.