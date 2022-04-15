UTC becomes a hub of Easter festivities with Eggstravaganza

On April 15, a thousand of families gathered outside The Mall at University Town Center for the chance to enjoy free Easter festivities on Good Friday, the kids' day off school, taking home baskets filled with colorful eggs.

“You couldn’t ask for a better turnout,” said Lauren Clark, the mall's director of marketing and sponsorship.

The event was popular among residents across Manatee and Sarasota counties, with visitors coming from Lakewood Ranch and the UTC area, but also west Bradenton, Sarasota, Venice, Siesta Key and other locations to attend the egg hunt.

Multiple egg hunts were offered, with separate events for ages 2–4, ages 5–7, ages 8–10, ages 12 and under including those who had missed previous time slots, and for disabilities and special needs.

Also offered were live entertainment, bounce houses and a Kona Ice truck. Inside the mall, at the Dillard’s Court, a Kid’s Safety Expo featured 25 groups and agencies providing information on different forms of safety, with giveaways of free bike helmets.

Rylie Baker, 9, also from Sarasota near UTC, said that she liked “everything — the eggs, the bounce houses and the stuff inside the mall.”

“There was a lot going on inside too," said Marti Fox, a resident of Sarasota near the mall. "They were giving away bike helmets — like really nice bike helmets — and it was a lot of fun.”

Said Clark: “We like to do this event because it's just a fun way to connect with the community and do something fun and free. This year, with kids being out of school, we thought, 'What a great way to spend time on their day off.'”