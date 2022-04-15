 Skip to main content
The egg hunt for ages 5-7 begins.

UTC becomes a hub of Easter festivities with Eggstravaganza

Saturday, Apr. 16, 2022

Lucas Hawn, 6, from Sarasota, and Sydney Coulthurst, 4, from Venice, compare their findings.

Lydia Heap, 7, and her grandmother Gail Catalan, both from Bradenton, dance to songs from Disney's "Encanto."

Felix Ascolese of Bradenton helps spread Easter colors across the grass for an upcoming egg hunt.

Kathleen Cucci, Shannon Barnes, Christie Caballaro, Maria Patino, and nurse and midwife Angie Scarpa represent Lakewood Ranch Medical Group, a sponsor of the event.

Logan Siiman, 5, and Dylan Siiman, 8, of Shadow Oaks meet the steed of Sarasota County mounted patrol officer Jessica Yoder.

Two-and-a-half-year-old Hallie McCorkle of Bradenton makes a discovery.

Parents watch as the egg hunt for ages 2-4 begins.

Hundreds of plastic eggs were distributed across the ground for each hunt.

Crowds eagerly filled out at the starting line in the field, well in advance of the egg hunts.

Brynn Gronock, 5; Madison Gronock, 6; and their mom, Bridget Gronock, from Lakewood Ranch, enjoy the festivities.

Betsy Megert of Kona Ice, which services Sarasota and Manatee counties, offered a way for guests to cool off.

According to Lauren Clark, the event saw the turnout of more than 1,000 families.

Axel Clark, the 8-month-old son of Lauren Clark, might not be old enough for the egg hunts but still enjoyed what his older siblings had found.

Families said they came for the free fun that the event offered for kids.
by: Ian Swaby Staff Writer

On April 15, a thousand of families gathered outside The Mall at University Town Center for the chance to enjoy free Easter festivities on Good Friday, the kids' day off school, taking home baskets filled with colorful eggs.

“You couldn’t ask for a better turnout,” said Lauren Clark, the mall's director of marketing and sponsorship.

The event was popular among residents across Manatee and Sarasota counties, with visitors coming from Lakewood Ranch and the UTC area, but also west Bradenton, Sarasota, Venice, Siesta Key and other locations to attend the egg hunt.

Multiple egg hunts were offered, with separate events for ages 2–4, ages 5–7, ages 8–10, ages 12 and under including those who had missed previous time slots, and for disabilities and special needs.

Also offered were live entertainment, bounce houses and a Kona Ice truck. Inside the mall, at the Dillard’s Court, a Kid’s Safety Expo featured 25 groups and agencies providing information on different forms of safety, with giveaways of free bike helmets.

Rylie Baker, 9, also from Sarasota near UTC, said that she liked “everything — the eggs, the bounce houses and the stuff inside the mall.”

“There was a lot going on inside too," said Marti Fox, a resident of Sarasota near the mall. "They were giving away bike helmets — like really nice bike helmets — and it was a lot of fun.”

Said Clark: “We like to do this event because it's just a fun way to connect with the community and do something fun and free. This year, with kids being out of school, we thought, 'What a great way to spend time on their day off.'”

