USF Sarasota-Manatee serves food at Brunch on the Bay

University of South Florida Sarasota Manatee brought together its closest supporters together for day of drink, food and fundraising during its 28th annual Brunch on the Bay event on Nov. 6.

Hundreds of supporters gathered at the school campus to pick up food and drinks from more than 20 vendors including Morton's Gourmet Market, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Michael's On East and more. People trickled in and picked up food before sitting down in a tented area for the program to start.

Guests heard from president Rhea Law and other sponsors and school figures, who all spoke to the importance of upcoming USF initiative including a planned Nursing/STEM building and more.