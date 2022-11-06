 Skip to main content
Bill Mariotti with co-chairwomen Mona and Anila Jain

USF Sarasota-Manatee serves food at Brunch on the Bay

Bill Mariotti with co-chairwomen Mona and Anila Jain

Sandra Stephenson and Sarah Bikos

Sandra Stephenson and Sarah Bikos

More than 20 vendors served up light bites and drinks at the event.

More than 20 vendors served up light bites and drinks at the event.

Wes Marshall, Ken Lumpkin and Lisa Rosario

Wes Marshall, Ken Lumpkin and Lisa Rosario

Ian and Asa Harris

Ian and Asa Harris

More than 20 vendors served up light bites and drinks at the event.

More than 20 vendors served up light bites and drinks at the event.

Jessica and Todd Hughes with Jenny and Donn Githens

Jessica and Todd Hughes with Jenny and Donn Githens

Attendees enjoyed an outdoor luncheon.

Attendees enjoyed an outdoor luncheon.

Sharon Davisson and Marion Yongue

Sharon Davisson and Marion Yongue

Gary Baugher and Timothy Robbins

Gary Baugher and Timothy Robbins

Randy Lord and Steve Fessler with Joseph Sifontes and Phil King

Randy Lord and Steve Fessler with Joseph Sifontes and Phil King

Maarya Ibrahim and Isha Harshe

Maarya Ibrahim and Isha Harshe

Shawn and Tracey Robertson with USF Federal Credit Union Rick Skaggs

Shawn and Tracey Robertson with USF Federal Credit Union Rick Skaggs

Raj and Reema Mathur

Raj and Reema Mathur

James Hyde plays guitar.

James Hyde plays guitar.

Van and Kathleen Mitchell

Van and Kathleen Mitchell

Lindsy Kruse and Maike Venta Galvez

Lindsy Kruse and Maike Venta Galvez

Doug and Mary Ferdinand

Doug and Mary Ferdinand

Elizabeth Moore and John Knowles

Elizabeth Moore and John Knowles

Morgan and Jack Holmes

Morgan and Jack Holmes

David and Donna Koffman

David and Donna Koffman

Beth Green and Bernie Gerber

Beth Green and Bernie Gerber

The 28th annual event was held Nov. 6.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

University of South Florida Sarasota Manatee brought together its closest supporters together for day of drink, food and fundraising during its 28th annual Brunch on the Bay event on Nov. 6.

Hundreds of supporters gathered at the school campus to pick up food and drinks from more than 20 vendors including Morton's Gourmet Market, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Michael's On East and more. People trickled in and picked up food before sitting down in a tented area for the program to start. 

Guests heard from president Rhea Law and other sponsors and school figures, who all spoke to the importance of upcoming USF initiative including a planned Nursing/STEM building and more.

