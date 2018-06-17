 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Tamara Fernandez helps give out supplies to refugee families.

USF Sarasota-Manatee hosts its first ever World Refugee Day

Sunday, Jun. 17, 2018 |

Tamara Fernandez helps give out supplies to refugee families.

Buy this Photo
Lubian Turruelles and Pavel Martinez were part of a panel of Cuban refugees sharing their stories.

Sunday, Jun. 17, 2018 |

Lubian Turruelles and Pavel Martinez were part of a panel of Cuban refugees sharing their stories.

Buy this Photo
Andrian Olivia Rodriguez, a physician, shares his story of how he traveled to America from Cuba.

Sunday, Jun. 17, 2018 |

Andrian Olivia Rodriguez, a physician, shares his story of how he traveled to America from Cuba.

Buy this Photo
Pavel Martinez, a nurse, shares how difficult it was making living off his low wages in Cuba.

Sunday, Jun. 17, 2018 |

Pavel Martinez, a nurse, shares how difficult it was making living off his low wages in Cuba.

Buy this Photo
Dancers from the Sarasota Cuban Ballet School perform.

Sunday, Jun. 17, 2018 |

Dancers from the Sarasota Cuban Ballet School perform.

Buy this Photo
Anzhelika Aleksanian, an Armenian refugee, performs.

Sunday, Jun. 17, 2018 |

Anzhelika Aleksanian, an Armenian refugee, performs.

Buy this Photo
Armenian refugee Anait Maley, left, performs a ballad.

Sunday, Jun. 17, 2018 |

Armenian refugee Anait Maley, left, performs a ballad.

Buy this Photo
Flags from various countries lines the walls of the Selby Auditorium at USF Sarasota-Manatee for the Refugee Day event.

Sunday, Jun. 17, 2018 |

Flags from various countries lines the walls of the Selby Auditorium at USF Sarasota-Manatee for the Refugee Day event.

Buy this Photo
Dancers from the Sarasota Cuban Ballet School perform.

Sunday, Jun. 17, 2018 |

Dancers from the Sarasota Cuban Ballet School perform.

Buy this Photo
Dancers from the Sarasota Cuban Ballet School perform.

Sunday, Jun. 17, 2018 |

Dancers from the Sarasota Cuban Ballet School perform.

Buy this Photo
Miss Teen Florida United States Noelia Voigt makes a surprise appearance to give away raffle tickets.

Sunday, Jun. 17, 2018 |

Miss Teen Florida United States Noelia Voigt makes a surprise appearance to give away raffle tickets.

Buy this Photo
Objects from Armenia were displayed.

Sunday, Jun. 17, 2018 |

Objects from Armenia were displayed.

Buy this Photo
Tamara Fernandez helps give out supplies to refugee families.

Sunday, Jun. 17, 2018 |

Tamara Fernandez helps give out supplies to refugee families.

Buy this Photo
The Florida Lutheran Services team take a group photo with Miss Teen Florida United States Noelia Voigt.

Sunday, Jun. 17, 2018 |

The Florida Lutheran Services team take a group photo with Miss Teen Florida United States Noelia Voigt.

Buy this Photo
The Florida Lutheran Services team organized the Refugee Day event at USF Sarasota-Manatee.

Sunday, Jun. 17, 2018 |

The Florida Lutheran Services team organized the Refugee Day event at USF Sarasota-Manatee.

Buy this Photo
The Fernandez family proudly show off their Cuban heritage.

Sunday, Jun. 17, 2018 |

The Fernandez family proudly show off their Cuban heritage.

Buy this Photo
Share
University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee commemorated World Refugee Day through sharing stories, celebrating culture and giving.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

Andrian Olivia Rodriguez, a 28-year-old physician from Cuba, came to Florida as a refugee two years ago. He had to travel through nine countries and board 14 flights to do it. Today, he is moving forward to live his American dream and work towards getting his medical degree in the U.S. His story, along with others, were shared and celebrated during a World Refugee Day celebration hosted at University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee on June 15.

Jody McBrien, an associate professor at the university who studies refugee resettlement, partnered with Lutheran Services of Florida and the Florida Department of Children and Families' Southwest Florida Refugee Task Force to put the event together.

McBrien said it was the area's first celebration since the day was founded in 2000 by the United Nations General Assembly and is officially recognized on June 20.

Community members got the chance to explore the work of Cuban artist Rolando Cordoba, taste Cuban cuisine and enjoy performances from The Sarasota Cuban Ballet School, Fred Astaire Dance Studios and Armenian musicians Anzhelika Aleksanyan and Anait Maley. Volunteers also gave out food and supplies to refugee families at the end of the event.

Related Stories

Advertisement