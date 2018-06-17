USF Sarasota-Manatee hosts its first ever World Refugee Day

Andrian Olivia Rodriguez, a 28-year-old physician from Cuba, came to Florida as a refugee two years ago. He had to travel through nine countries and board 14 flights to do it. Today, he is moving forward to live his American dream and work towards getting his medical degree in the U.S. His story, along with others, were shared and celebrated during a World Refugee Day celebration hosted at University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee on June 15.

Jody McBrien, an associate professor at the university who studies refugee resettlement, partnered with Lutheran Services of Florida and the Florida Department of Children and Families' Southwest Florida Refugee Task Force to put the event together.

McBrien said it was the area's first celebration since the day was founded in 2000 by the United Nations General Assembly and is officially recognized on June 20.

Community members got the chance to explore the work of Cuban artist Rolando Cordoba, taste Cuban cuisine and enjoy performances from The Sarasota Cuban Ballet School, Fred Astaire Dance Studios and Armenian musicians Anzhelika Aleksanyan and Anait Maley. Volunteers also gave out food and supplies to refugee families at the end of the event.