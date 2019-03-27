Students put their learning to the test at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

The University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee Hospitality Management program students took their textbook knowledge to the chopping block March 27 for the school's annual HospitaBull at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Each year, USF students in the hospitality industry both prepare and serve guests. This hands-on learning experience gives students a chance to organize an event to serve 39 full tables.

While the students were busy prepping food in the kitchen, guests mingled in the lobby hallways, sipping cocktails. There were also students serving the passed hors d'oeuvres.

After cocktail hour, guests took their seats in the ballroom where a USF student took care of their table. New this year, guests were able to watch the students cook their meals on a big screen TV in the ballroom.