There were 39 tables set up in the ballroom.

Students put their learning to the test at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

The tables had succulent centerpieces.

HospitaBull is hosted each year by USF Sarasota-Manatee and its students.

Bob Daly and CJ Fishman

Barbara May, Ann Kishey and Megan and Brent Knott

Sami Araboghli, Jennifer Sereafino and Jovana Hoti

Amanda Kulaw and Cihan Cobanoglu

Mischa Kirby and Andrea Hillebrand

Julienne McNeill and Rick Smith

USF sophomore Connor Flick

Philip King, Clara Villanueva and Tracy Bridges

Audrey Robbins and Marjorie Floyd

Christopher Brantley and Caroline Armory

Roger Capote, Alex Hill, Tony Pinho and Leona Collesano

Jocelyn and Phyllis Riley

Sydney Camp places the strawberry shortcake dessert on the plate.

A conveyor belt helped the salad assembly line move along.

Jason Pabst

Pastry chef Karlheinz Schoenberger helps the students with the desserts.

John Dudley and Shawn Ahearn

Gift baskets were available in the silent auction.

Morgan and John Holmes

Kate and Dex Honea

Andrew Faza from USF filmed the evening.

Pam and Eddie Beauchamp, Chancellor Karen Holbrook and Scott Hopes

Cassandra and Debra Ratzlaff

University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee hosted HospitaBull March 27.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee Hospitality Management program students took their textbook knowledge to the chopping block March 27 for the school's annual HospitaBull at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota. 

Each year, USF students in the hospitality industry both prepare and serve guests. This hands-on learning experience gives students a chance to organize an event to serve 39 full tables.  

While the students were busy prepping food in the kitchen, guests mingled in the lobby hallways, sipping cocktails. There were also students serving the passed hors d'oeuvres. 

After cocktail hour, guests took their seats in the ballroom where a USF student took care of their table. New this year, guests were able to watch the students cook their meals on a big screen TV in the ballroom.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

