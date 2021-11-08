USF brings back Brunch on the Bay

The food and drink showcase was held Nov. 7.
The University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee reprised its signature outdoor event on Nov. 7.
Brunch on the Bay 2021 featured hundreds of supporters meeting at the school for an afternoon of drinks and dishes. A number of vendors — including Mar Vista Dockside Restaurant and Michael's On East — were on site serving food and passing out drinks during the social hour.
Guests eventually settled in their seats for lunch and heard from University of South Florida President Rhea Law.
Proceeds from the event go toward student scholarships.
