 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Richard Skaggs and USF president Rhea Law

USF brings back Brunch on the Bay

Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 |

Richard Skaggs and USF president Rhea Law

Greg Campbell, chairwoman Elizabeth Moore, mayor Erik Arroyo, Eddie Arroyo and Victoria Arroyo

Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 |

Greg Campbell, chairwoman Elizabeth Moore, mayor Erik Arroyo, Eddie Arroyo and Victoria Arroyo

Marrie Neumer with Ross and Cindy Alander

Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 |

Marrie Neumer with Ross and Cindy Alander

Lavardo Morley cooks steak.

Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 |

Lavardo Morley cooks steak.

Guests eventually settled into their seats for the program.

Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 |

Guests eventually settled into their seats for the program.

Joni and Rick Will with Sandra and Michael Conway

Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 |

Joni and Rick Will with Sandra and Michael Conway

Elizabeth Hordge-Freeman with McArthur Freeman

Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 |

Elizabeth Hordge-Freeman with McArthur Freeman

Steve Greenbaum with Pam and Eddie Beauchamp

Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 |

Steve Greenbaum with Pam and Eddie Beauchamp

Kim Hill with Bill Hampton and Clara Reynardus de Villanueva

Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 |

Kim Hill with Bill Hampton and Clara Reynardus de Villanueva

Amy and Michael Drake

Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 |

Amy and Michael Drake

Jennifer and Mark Eubanks

Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 |

Jennifer and Mark Eubanks

Margaret Wise and Tom Taylor

Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 |

Margaret Wise and Tom Taylor

Guests pick up lobster and other dishes.

Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 |

Guests pick up lobster and other dishes.

Demetrius Davis serves up sandwiches

Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 |

Demetrius Davis serves up sandwiches

Peter French and Judy Genshaft with Jose and Lourdes Valiente

Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 |

Peter French and Judy Genshaft with Jose and Lourdes Valiente

Todd and Jessica Hughes

Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 |

Todd and Jessica Hughes

John and Lorna Clarke with Anila and Mona Jain and William Mariotti

Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 |

John and Lorna Clarke with Anila and Mona Jain and William Mariotti

Jon Mitchell and Brooke Jensen with Katelyn and Kyle Bederman

Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 |

Jon Mitchell and Brooke Jensen with Katelyn and Kyle Bederman

Kemel Thompson, Evan Earle Jr. and Marion Younge

Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 |

Kemel Thompson, Evan Earle Jr. and Marion Younge

Sara Riley and Katherine Harris with Sally and Rick Piccolo

Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 |

Sara Riley and Katherine Harris with Sally and Rick Piccolo

Marie Gentet with Pavitra Ciavardone

Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 |

Marie Gentet with Pavitra Ciavardone

Stephanie Reed and Stefanie Betz

Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 |

Stephanie Reed and Stefanie Betz

Donna Koffman, Elisabeth Waters and Jaclyn Brunckhorst

Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 |

Donna Koffman, Elisabeth Waters and Jaclyn Brunckhorst

Caroline Amory and Marjorie Floyd

Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 |

Caroline Amory and Marjorie Floyd

Gretchen Fowler, Elizabeth Lindsay and Leslie Jones

Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 |

Gretchen Fowler, Elizabeth Lindsay and Leslie Jones

Teresa Rawe and Jayme Carter

Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 |

Teresa Rawe and Jayme Carter

MaryAnne Young, Judy Genshaft, Dr. Patricia Okker and Jeffrey PetersonR

Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 |

MaryAnne Young, Judy Genshaft, Dr. Patricia Okker and Jeffrey PetersonR

Riffatul Islam and Jovanna Arce

Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 |

Riffatul Islam and Jovanna Arce

Angus and Jackie Rogers

Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 |

Angus and Jackie Rogers

Rochelle Nigri and Art Killian

Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 |

Rochelle Nigri and Art Killian

Tim and Ashley Gruters

Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 |

Tim and Ashley Gruters

Claudia Poznianoff and Barbara Colwell

Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 |

Claudia Poznianoff and Barbara Colwell

Guests had flowers decorating their tables.

Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 |

Guests had flowers decorating their tables.

Share
The food and drink showcase was held Nov. 7.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee reprised its signature outdoor event on Nov. 7.

Brunch on the Bay 2021 featured hundreds of supporters meeting at the school for an afternoon of drinks and dishes. A number of vendors — including Mar Vista Dockside Restaurant and Michael's On East — were on site serving food and passing out drinks during the social hour. 

Guests eventually settled in their seats for lunch and heard from University of South Florida President Rhea Law. 

Proceeds from the event go toward student scholarships.

 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement