Judy O'Donnell with Carole Reiss, who is modeling a hat she made in needlepoint, an interest group inside UPWC.

University Park's fashion is in full bloom

Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 |

The members of the committee for the fashion show are Jane Krombeen, Dana Balonis, Jeanie Blazey, Deborah VanBrunt, Evelyn Cooper, Arlene Irons, Nancy Kopnisky and Catherine Strongman.

The centerpieces for the tables the UPWC dined at were handmade by the fashion show committee.

Anita Flagg, Polly Curran and Beckie Suverkrup

Kay Winsauer and Marjorie Stem

Dottie Factor, Donna Larson and Linda Zuffa

Marlene Phillips walks down the runway.

Sandy Williams and Jeanette Burghby

Items donated for the raffle includes a Ritz-Carlton package and a shopping party at Foxy Lady.

Marlene Philips wears bright pink down the runway.

Joan Lodge, Matha Lodge and Donna Ebeling

Nancy Kopnisky, Kris Higgerson and Elaine Kulbako

Andrea Anderson wears a bohemian look on the runway.

Lucy Reall wears a double denim look.

Sharon Garden and Ronnie Sachs

Mary Leflar and Jan Doench

Susan Payne grabs looks from the audience as she walks.

Foxy Lady clothes are up for purchase at the fashion show.

Elizabeth Graff laughs with the audience as she shows off her outfit.

The University Park Women's Club presented their fashion show on Feb. 6.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

The University Park Women's Club wanted to spring into fashion this year a little early.

Their annual fashion show, held on Feb. 6 at Michael's on East showcased clothing from Foxy Lady, a boutique on 481 John Ringling Blvd. The women were served lunch and treated to a fashion show and raffle drawing. The UPWC also celebrated giving away $17,500 to Just for Girls Elementary, a nonprofit in Bradenton.

The centerpieces in the middle of the tables the women gathered around to eat and watch the show were handmade by the members of the fashion committee. 

