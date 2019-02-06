University Park's fashion is in full bloom

The University Park Women's Club wanted to spring into fashion this year a little early.

Their annual fashion show, held on Feb. 6 at Michael's on East showcased clothing from Foxy Lady, a boutique on 481 John Ringling Blvd. The women were served lunch and treated to a fashion show and raffle drawing. The UPWC also celebrated giving away $17,500 to Just for Girls Elementary, a nonprofit in Bradenton.

The centerpieces in the middle of the tables the women gathered around to eat and watch the show were handmade by the members of the fashion committee.