Rebecca Freedman catches up with John and Teresa Phillips.

Masquerade

Terry Defibaugh, Terry Kees and Janet and Tom Turek arrive early.

Barbara Somma with Karen and John Mathis meet up with first-time ball attendees Steven and Marjorie Sayer.

Eileen Cantarella and Maria Van Brunt co-chaired the 14th annual event, this year themed "A Mass Ball in Venice."

Buddy and Mary Leflar like the different themes the ball has each year.

Lynn and Michael Pisani and Diana Goodman all moved to University Park about three years ago.

Carol Shabe found her mask on Amazon and her dress at Dillard's.

University Park Women's Club President Beth Bertsch, with her husband Gary, said she loves this year's party theme. "I'm excited it's our 14th year doing the charity ball," she said.

Jim and Judy O'Donnell have attended every year since moving her four years ago.

Rosedale residents Sue and Richard Morsberger, who are social members of the University Park Country Club, visit with Toi Estes.

Ronni Loundy joins event committee members Deborah Van Brunt and Jeanie Blazey. Brunt and Blazey spent nine hours decorating the clubhouse.

David and Jane Krombeen welcome guests. David Krombeen said "Welcome Venice. Enjoy!" in Italian.

Lynn Wallin, Jane Paschke and Katy Arrillaga choose not to wear their masks much.

Evelyn Cooper bought her mask in Venice, Italy in 2015.

Masquerade-themed ball raises funds for Just for Girls.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

University Park Country Club resident Lynn Pisani pulled a black-and-gold masquerade mask out of a box Dec. 8 to make her ensemble complete. Fifteen years earlier, she'd gotten it for Martis Gras, but it proved the perfect touch for the University Park Women's Club's 14th annual Diamond and Crystal Charity Ball.

This year's ball was themed "A Mass Ball in Venice."

"It's been in my closet," said Pisani, noting she brought the mask with her from New York when she moved to Florida three years ago.

She and other guests of the event loved the masquerade theme, but they especially loved the evening's purpose — raising funds for the nonprofit Just for Girls.

"This is a really nice affair," her friend Diana Goodman said. "Its really philanthropic and we get to be with neighbors."

After an hour of socializing, guests went inside for dinner, music and dancing. 

The event raised was estimated to bring in more than $10,000 for charity.

