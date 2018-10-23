UnidosNow celebrates Day of the Dead at Noche Latina fundraiser

UnidosNow hosted Noche Latina on the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe rooftop Oct. 23, all to help Latino scholars and their families.

The nonprofit's mission is to empower the Hispanic and Latino community to achieve their American dream, and put more children in higher education.

The night started with dinner, socializing and a photo booth, followed by remarks from the Executive Director Luz Corcuera and Board Chairman Kelly Kirschner. For the rest of the might, guests were encouraged to participate in Latin dance lessons.