Chairwomen Karen Arango and Beatriz Paiego-Bejar

UnidosNow celebrates Day of the Dead at Noche Latina fundraiser

Monday, Oct. 22, 2018 |

Guests were encouraged to share photos on their social media accounts.

The centerpieces were El Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) themed.

Laura Kingsley, Sonia Figaredo-Alberts and Carmen Bauza

Mireya Eavey and Susie Bowie

Amanda Rico Mattox, Maxine Lang, Juan Arcila, Executive Director Luz Corcuera, Chairwoman Beatriz Paiego-Bejar and Lisa Ramirez

Araceli Roman and Mario Muthe

Jarred Wilson, Mark Steinwachs, Jill Santorelli and Erin Minor

Jonathan Barroso and Jonathan Bruzon play music for the guests.

Uncle Steve's Mobile Cuisine served appetizers.

Dr. Edward and Roberta Hamilton, Bob Richardson and Kathy Schersten

Litten and Dan Boxser

Kelly Kirschner and Veronica Brady

Carolyn Mason and Mark Pritchett

William Russell serves drinks to guests.

Local authentic Latino dishes, such as beef empanadas, were served for dinner.

The photo booth was also El Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) themed.

Felipe Solis and Elizabeth Aguliar

Shawn Aneam and Karen Holbrook

Noche Latina was hosted Oct. 23 on the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe roof.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

UnidosNow hosted Noche Latina on the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe rooftop Oct. 23, all to help Latino scholars and their families.

The nonprofit's mission is to empower the Hispanic and Latino community to achieve their American dream, and put more children in higher education.

The night started with dinner, socializing and a photo booth, followed by remarks from the Executive Director Luz Corcuera and Board Chairman Kelly Kirschner. For the rest of the might, guests were encouraged to participate in Latin dance lessons.

