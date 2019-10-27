UnidosNow empowers Latino community with Noche Latina

The venue may have slightly changed, but the passion to help Latino students and families remained the same at UnidoNow's Noche Latina event Oct. 27.

While the plan was originally to host the Day of the Dead-themed celebration on the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe's rooftop, intermittent weather and sweltering humidity moved the event to the first floor. There, around 200 guests mingled, took photos with festive figures and supported the nonprofit's mission to empower the Hispanic and Latino community community and its students. The crowd heard remarks from Executive Director Luz Corcuera and Board Chairman Kelly Kirschner before listening to words from UnidosNow-supported students.