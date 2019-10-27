 Skip to main content
Karen Arango, Executive Director Luz Corcuera and Board Chairman Kelly Kirschner

UnidosNow empowers Latino community with Noche Latina

Catherine Licona, Juan Arcila, Angelica Castro,

Alan Kesten and Melba Jimenez with Linda and Ron Kalka

Ariana Czaia and Christian Hightower

Travis Brown, Joanne Powers, Kathy Brown and Peter Powers

Joe Ziomek and XXX

Keith Monda, Leslie and Dick Rivera and Veronica Brady

Kameron Hodgens, Charlene Altenhain and Patricia McMahon

Kathy Schersten and Bob Richardson

Sarah Tar and Matthew Fabre

Debbie and Victor Avila

Renesito Avich played music for the crowd.

Carolina Franco, Amalia Flores, Jovita Mendez and Cindy Jaramillo

Mark Pritchett and Julie Leach

Gwenn Baseman and Kathryn Carr

Deanne Bauer, Christopher and Cintia Elenstar, Bill Van Horne and Lisbeth Oscuvilca

Jennifer Abbott with Randy and Martha Wells

Dulce Centeno spoke to the crowd later in the evening.

Noche Latina 2019 was held Oct. 27 at the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe location.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

The venue may have slightly changed, but the passion to help Latino students and families remained the same at UnidoNow's Noche Latina event Oct. 27. 

While the plan was originally to host the Day of the Dead-themed celebration on the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe's rooftop, intermittent weather and sweltering humidity moved the event to the first floor. There, around 200 guests mingled, took photos with festive figures and supported the nonprofit's mission to empower the Hispanic and Latino community community and its students. The crowd heard remarks from Executive Director Luz Corcuera and Board Chairman Kelly Kirschner before listening to words from UnidosNow-supported students. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

