Jim McSorley and Don MacLean

Unconditional Surrender statue celebrated at ceremony

Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 |

Attendees gather for the ceremony.

Wayne Hill of American Legion post 159

Photos of figures from the statue's past were put up for the audience.

Fred Tomasello, Joe Reynolds, Jim Clarke and Steve Doughty of American Legion Post 159

Attendees gather for the ceremony.

Jan Hamel Solomon leads with the invocation.

Mayor Hagen Brody speaks to the audience.

Charles Bailey speaks to his role in bringing the statue to Sarasota.

Sarasota groups turned out to support the statue.

Paul Kirkham spoke to the audience.

VFW members fire their guns in respect.

Tim Solomon and Jan Hamel Solomon

VFW Honor Guard member Mike Rogers

Danny Bilyeu plays Taps.

Ross Tucker and Jerry O'Donnell

Tito Reyes proposes to Taina Roman

Tito Reyes proposes to Taina Roman

Tito Reyes proposes to Taina Roman

The rededication ceremony was held Aug. 14.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Sarasota veterans groups and supporters gathered at the Unconditional Surrender statue's new location for a rededication ceremony on Aug. 14. 

The event, organized by VFW Post 3233, had city officials and figures speaking to the importance and historical relevance of the statue based off the historic photo of a Navy sailor kissing a woman in Times Square on V-J Day. The photo was made on Aug. 14, 1945. 

Jan Hamel Solomon, VFW Post 3233 commander Jim Berger, Mayor Hagen Brody and others spoke to the statue's legacy to an assembled crowd. 

The ceremony had a surprise ending — Philadelphia resident Tito Reyes proposed to his girlfriend Taina Roman beneath the statue. 

 

 

