Unconditional Surrender statue celebrated at ceremony

Sarasota veterans groups and supporters gathered at the Unconditional Surrender statue's new location for a rededication ceremony on Aug. 14.

The event, organized by VFW Post 3233, had city officials and figures speaking to the importance and historical relevance of the statue based off the historic photo of a Navy sailor kissing a woman in Times Square on V-J Day. The photo was made on Aug. 14, 1945.

Jan Hamel Solomon, VFW Post 3233 commander Jim Berger, Mayor Hagen Brody and others spoke to the statue's legacy to an assembled crowd.

The ceremony had a surprise ending — Philadelphia resident Tito Reyes proposed to his girlfriend Taina Roman beneath the statue.