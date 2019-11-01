UBS opens office to trick-or-treaters

For one day, UBS was transformed from a financial services office to a Toy Story wonderland for trick-or-treaters to explore. UBS opens its office each year as a safe place for children to trick-or-treat.

Children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota, Girls Inc. and Easterseals of Southwest Florida spent their Halloween afternoon nine floors above Main Street as they trick-or-treated from employees dressed as characters from the Toy Story series such as Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, Forky and Duke Caboom.

Each room in the office was decorated with a different scene from the popular Disney Pixar movie.