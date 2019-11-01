 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Gianna German, 6, trick-or-treats dressed as the Little Mermaid.

UBS opens office to trick-or-treaters

Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 |

Gianna German, 6, trick-or-treats dressed as the Little Mermaid.

Buy this Photo
Jason Hughes, Camille Young, Steve McDonald, Billy McGuerk, Amanda Evans, David Begala and Graham Cox

Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 |

Jason Hughes, Camille Young, Steve McDonald, Billy McGuerk, Amanda Evans, David Begala and Graham Cox

Buy this Photo
Children from Easterseals Southwest Florida trick-or-treat.

Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 |

Children from Easterseals Southwest Florida trick-or-treat.

Buy this Photo
Ava Cox, 3, and Taylor Evans, 4, peak around the corner as they see the trick-or-treaters coming.

Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 |

Ava Cox, 3, and Taylor Evans, 4, peak around the corner as they see the trick-or-treaters coming.

Buy this Photo
Props like Mr. Potato Head popped up around the tick-or-treat course.

Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 |

Props like Mr. Potato Head popped up around the tick-or-treat course.

Buy this Photo
Everette Christy, 1, prepares to snack on a Reese's.

Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 |

Everette Christy, 1, prepares to snack on a Reese's.

Buy this Photo
UBS employees and their family members dress as characters from Toy Story.

Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 |

UBS employees and their family members dress as characters from Toy Story.

Buy this Photo
The office built a replica of Andy's room from Toy Story.

Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 |

The office built a replica of Andy's room from Toy Story.

Buy this Photo
Kelani McDow, 2, Jody-anne Beezer and Wanda Key, 3

Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 |

Kelani McDow, 2, Jody-anne Beezer and Wanda Key, 3

Buy this Photo
Johnny King, 6, holds up his candy bucket.

Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 |

Johnny King, 6, holds up his candy bucket.

Buy this Photo
Lyndon Cox, 2, dresses as a sheep for Halloween.

Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 |

Lyndon Cox, 2, dresses as a sheep for Halloween.

Buy this Photo
Tylee Giiorgio, 12, dresses as Eleven from Stranger Things and Gina Rose, 11, dresses as IT from IT.

Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 |

Tylee Giiorgio, 12, dresses as Eleven from Stranger Things and Gina Rose, 11, dresses as IT from IT.

Buy this Photo
Share
UBS Financial Services Inc. welcomed trick-or-treaters from after school programs on Oct. 31.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

For one day, UBS was transformed from a financial services office to a Toy Story wonderland for trick-or-treaters to explore. UBS opens its office each year as a safe place for children to trick-or-treat.

Children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota, Girls Inc. and Easterseals of Southwest Florida spent their Halloween afternoon nine floors above Main Street as they trick-or-treated from employees dressed as characters from the Toy Story series such as Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, Forky and Duke Caboom.

Each room in the office was decorated with a different scene from the popular Disney Pixar movie. 

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

See All Articles by Whitney

Related Stories

Advertisement