 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Anne Gains adds a pop of green to her white to her wood panels.

Twist and paint: Healthy Start Sarasota holds annual fundraiser

Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 |

Anne Gains adds a pop of green to her white to her wood panels.

Buy this Photo
Painters could choose to paint a wine glass or a wood surface cutout.

Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 |

Painters could choose to paint a wine glass or a wood surface cutout.

Buy this Photo
Barbara Scissors adds paint to her plate to get ready for her wine glass.

Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 |

Barbara Scissors adds paint to her plate to get ready for her wine glass.

Buy this Photo
Chris Lasiewicki snaps a photo of Mary Dunn as Bob Ross.

Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 |

Chris Lasiewicki snaps a photo of Mary Dunn as Bob Ross.

Buy this Photo
Grace Olesen, 11, stands up to get a better painting angle.

Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 |

Grace Olesen, 11, stands up to get a better painting angle.

Buy this Photo
Attendees who chose to paint wine glasses painted orange and black koi fish.

Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 |

Attendees who chose to paint wine glasses painted orange and black koi fish.

Buy this Photo
Shon Ewens, executive director of Healthy Start Sarasota, uncorks a bottle of wine.

Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 |

Shon Ewens, executive director of Healthy Start Sarasota, uncorks a bottle of wine.

Buy this Photo
Brooke Boynton begins to add a base coat of white to her board.

Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 |

Brooke Boynton begins to add a base coat of white to her board.

Buy this Photo
Marilyn Lapidus and Dr. Washington Hill

Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 |

Marilyn Lapidus and Dr. Washington Hill

Buy this Photo
Connie Hanisch delivers directions and jokes to the painters.

Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 |

Connie Hanisch delivers directions and jokes to the painters.

Buy this Photo
The attendees who chose to paint wine glasses begin to add paint to their plates.

Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 |

The attendees who chose to paint wine glasses begin to add paint to their plates.

Buy this Photo
Kathleen White takes a different route with her koi fish.

Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 |

Kathleen White takes a different route with her koi fish.

Buy this Photo
Cydney Menihan and Marilyn Lapidus

Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 |

Cydney Menihan and Marilyn Lapidus

Buy this Photo
Mary Lee and Tiffany Mangold

Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 |

Mary Lee and Tiffany Mangold

Buy this Photo
Instead of sticking to the green outline, some of the painters chose their own backdrop color.

Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 |

Instead of sticking to the green outline, some of the painters chose their own backdrop color.

Buy this Photo
Roberta Caldwell chooses to paint the Colorado sunset on her wine glass instead of a koi fish.

Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 |

Roberta Caldwell chooses to paint the Colorado sunset on her wine glass instead of a koi fish.

Buy this Photo
The wood surface cutout featured the quote, "Sow seeds of joy."

Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 |

The wood surface cutout featured the quote, "Sow seeds of joy."

Buy this Photo
Share
The nonprofit held its annual Painting with a Purpose fundraiser Aug. 29.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

Wine was poured, and paint was splattered at Healthy Start Sarasota's Painting with a Purpose fundraiser on Thursday night.

Healthy Start specializes in improving the health and well-being of pregnant women, infants and young children in the community. The annual event raises money for the nonprofit's Safe Sleep Kits, which include a Pack 'n' Play, a sheet, and literature informing moms of the best practices for how a baby should sleep in their crib.

Attendees had the choice to paint the words "sow seeds of joy" on a wood surface cutout or orange and black koi fish on wine glasses. Painting with a Twist donated 50% of its proceeds from the night to Healthy Start Sarasota. 

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

See All Articles by Whitney

Related Stories

Advertisement