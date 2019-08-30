Twist and paint: Healthy Start Sarasota holds annual fundraiser

Wine was poured, and paint was splattered at Healthy Start Sarasota's Painting with a Purpose fundraiser on Thursday night.

Healthy Start specializes in improving the health and well-being of pregnant women, infants and young children in the community. The annual event raises money for the nonprofit's Safe Sleep Kits, which include a Pack 'n' Play, a sheet, and literature informing moms of the best practices for how a baby should sleep in their crib.

Attendees had the choice to paint the words "sow seeds of joy" on a wood surface cutout or orange and black koi fish on wine glasses. Painting with a Twist donated 50% of its proceeds from the night to Healthy Start Sarasota.