Twin Shores residents celebrate 20 years of ownership

Twenty years ago, Twin Shores Beach and Marina residents made some changes.

They bought their property from their landlord making it a co-op, meaning that the people that owned property at Twin Shores owned the land. The purchase helped the owners control living costs.

“There’s always pride in ownership,” Mario Novi, a former board president said.

On Feb. 28, about 90 residents gathered to celebrate this anniversary. Attendees enjoyed dinner and music by the Island Swing Band.