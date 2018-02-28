Twin Shores residents celebrate 20 years of ownership

On Feb. 28, about 90 residents gathered to celebrate the anniversary of the owners buying the property.
Twenty years ago, Twin Shores Beach and Marina residents made some changes.
They bought their property from their landlord making it a co-op, meaning that the people that owned property at Twin Shores owned the land. The purchase helped the owners control living costs.
“There’s always pride in ownership,” Mario Novi, a former board president said.
