Mario Novi, Bruce Kelley and Ed Murray

Twin Shores residents celebrate 20 years of ownership

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 |

Donnie Lane, Vickie VanMeier, Janet Delande and Ann Dolan

Donnie Lane, Vickie VanMeier, Janet Delande and Ann Dolan

Barbara Bruce and Pat Novi

Barbara Bruce and Pat Novi

Residents enjoyed a buffet dinner.

Residents enjoyed a buffet dinner.

Jack Brininger and Jack Restuccia

Jack Brininger and Jack Restuccia

Scrapbooks showing the history of Twin Shores were on display.

Scrapbooks showing the history of Twin Shores were on display.

John Baoerna and Paula Kelly

John Baoerna and Paula Kelly

Ed Clark and Judy Miller

Ed Clark and Judy Miller

John Brewer of Island Swing Band and John Baoerna

John Brewer of Island Swing Band and John Baoerna

Jackie Clark, John Baoerna, Paula Kelly, Judy Miller and Ed Clark

Jackie Clark, John Baoerna, Paula Kelly, Judy Miller and Ed Clark

Barbara Manning and Marilyn Anderson

Barbara Manning and Marilyn Anderson

Pat and Mona Rios

Pat and Mona Rios

Nicki Bergin and Marlene Crosthwait

Nicki Bergin and Marlene Crosthwait

On Feb. 28, about 90 residents gathered to celebrate the anniversary of the owners buying the property.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Twenty years ago, Twin Shores Beach and Marina residents made some changes.

They bought their property from their landlord making it a co-op, meaning that the people that owned property at Twin Shores owned the land. The purchase helped the owners control living costs.

“There’s always pride in ownership,” Mario Novi, a former board president said.

On Feb. 28, about 90 residents gathered to celebrate this anniversary. Attendees enjoyed dinner and music by the Island Swing Band.

