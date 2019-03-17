 Skip to main content
Parade organizers Phyllis George and Barbara Long

Twin Shores, Gulfshore revel in St. Patrick's day parade

Donna and Joe Zampino

Aubrey Kitt

Coralie and Buck Wendt

Linda Sellinger and Amy Parker

Parade Grand Marshal Phyllis Lewis

Elaine Lentz leads the McNamara Band with baton twirling.

Uncle Sam joined the festivities for the parade.

St. Patrick helped lead the parade.

Gary Wise and Carol Lewis Weis parade with the grand marshal sign.

Parade Grand Marshal Phyllis Lewis

The McNamara Band played kazoos during the parade route.

A few McNamara Band members played drums.

The McNamara Band played kazoos during the parade route.

A few McNamara Band members played drums.

Don Whiston was last year’s grand marshal.

A clown joined the parade route.

One lucky cart carried the pot of gold.

Nancy Cooperrider and Mary Schultz

Nancy Cooperrider, Mary Schultz, Nancy Flick and Kathi McCauley

The two communities gathered together for their annual St. Patrick's Day parade March 17.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The annual Twin Shores and Gulfshore St. Patrick’s Day Parade struck a pot of gold.

On March 17, residents from both complexes marched from Twin Shores to Gulfshore with floats, decorations and costumes.

The parade, which is estimated to have started in the mid 1960s, featured kazoos, drums and batons to heighten the performances. Additionally, clowns, St. Patrick and Uncle Sam made appearances along the route and greeted residents, while other parade walkers handed out beer to onlookers.

Following the parade, residents gathered a for a party complete with drinks and games, including bean bag toss and cornhole.


 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

