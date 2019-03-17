Twin Shores, Gulfshore revel in St. Patrick's day parade

The annual Twin Shores and Gulfshore St. Patrick’s Day Parade struck a pot of gold.

On March 17, residents from both complexes marched from Twin Shores to Gulfshore with floats, decorations and costumes.

The parade, which is estimated to have started in the mid 1960s, featured kazoos, drums and batons to heighten the performances. Additionally, clowns, St. Patrick and Uncle Sam made appearances along the route and greeted residents, while other parade walkers handed out beer to onlookers.

Following the parade, residents gathered a for a party complete with drinks and games, including bean bag toss and cornhole.



