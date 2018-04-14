 Skip to main content
Mayor George Spoll, John Balerna, Amy Parker and John Brewer, president of Twin Shores

Twin Shores breaks ground on pool

Saturday, Apr. 14, 2018 |

Bill Barnwell and John and Mandy Brewer

Kim Barnwell and Karen Restuccia

Amy Parker and John Brewer

Jack Bush and Gary Bruce

The groundbreaking marks the site for a pool at Twin Shores.

Mayor George Spoll is recognized with a memorial brick by Jim Boltz.

Amy Parks, a longtime resident of Twin Shores, shares her story with the crowd.

Jim Boltz, an organizer of the groundbreaking and pool committee, addresses the crowd.

Mayor George Spoll scoops a patch of grass and dirt to mark the official groundbreaking.

Steve Chapin, Jack Brininger and Bill Tow

The groundbreaking marks the site for a pool at Twin Shores.

President of Twin Shores John Brewer addresses the crowd.

John Balerna, a longtime resident of Twin Shores, shares her story with the crowd.

Mayor George Spoll speaks to the crowd.

Mayor George Spoll is recognized with a memorial brick by Jim Boltz.

On April 14, residents gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony for a pool site.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Twin Shores Beach and Marina is ready to jump into the deep end, literally and figuratively.

On April 14, the residence held a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of its future pool.

Two months ago, the board and pool committee set out with the mission of raising $50,000 for the pool. Now, nine weeks later, the community has raised $54,000.

Residents put up the money themselves and bought memorial bricks that will pave the pool deck. The pool, slated to undergo construction in mid to late May, and hopefully, to be finished by November, will sit in the center of Twin Shores.

Fittingly, the community has decided to rename the pool area “Central Park.”

The groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday signified the beginning of what Mayor George Spoll called a remarkable feat.

As Jim Boltz, who helped organize the groundbreaking and pool committee, said, some residents didn’t think it would happen. Besides, the Gulf of Mexico is just across the street.

But residents banded together to bring the idea to life.

“It’s brought the park together,” Boltz said.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

