Twin Shores breaks ground on pool

Twin Shores Beach and Marina is ready to jump into the deep end, literally and figuratively.

On April 14, the residence held a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of its future pool.

Two months ago, the board and pool committee set out with the mission of raising $50,000 for the pool. Now, nine weeks later, the community has raised $54,000.

Residents put up the money themselves and bought memorial bricks that will pave the pool deck. The pool, slated to undergo construction in mid to late May, and hopefully, to be finished by November, will sit in the center of Twin Shores.

Fittingly, the community has decided to rename the pool area “Central Park.”

The groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday signified the beginning of what Mayor George Spoll called a remarkable feat.

As Jim Boltz, who helped organize the groundbreaking and pool committee, said, some residents didn’t think it would happen. Besides, the Gulf of Mexico is just across the street.

But residents banded together to bring the idea to life.

“It’s brought the park together,” Boltz said.