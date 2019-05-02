Turtle Watch celebrates tortuga season

Sea turtles are tracking their way to Longboat Key’s beaches.

So to celebrate the start of turtle nesting season, the Longboat Key Turtle Watch hosted its annual fundraiser, Fiesta de las Tortugas, on May 2 at Cedars Tennis Resort.

As turtle enthusiasts arrived, they perused raffle items, enjoyed live music by Jessie Sliger and dined on a buffet dinner.

Sea turtle nesting season officially began on May 1 and continues until October 31. Already, Longboat Key is home to at least two nests.