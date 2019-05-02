 Skip to main content
Cindy Hayworth, Melissa Herron and Terri Driver

Turtle Watch celebrates tortuga season

Thursday, May 2, 2019 |

Cindy Hayworth, Melissa Herron and Terri Driver

Turtle Watch Vice President Cyndi Seamon and President Tim Thurman

Turtle Watch Vice President Cyndi Seamon and President Tim Thurman

Various raffle items lined the walls.

Various raffle items lined the walls.

Marilyn Matecun and Grace Edwards

Marilyn Matecun and Grace Edwards

Mary Dykun and Marie Guillet

Mary Dykun and Marie Guillet

Jack and Rosemary Gjeldum

Jack and Rosemary Gjeldum

Penelope Kingman and Kristen Mazzarella

Penelope Kingman and Kristen Mazzarella

Items, such as this shell frame, were part of the raffle.

Items, such as this shell frame, were part of the raffle.

Jesse Sliger performed throughout the evening.

Jesse Sliger performed throughout the evening.

Pat and Paul Wilson

Pat and Paul Wilson

Kristen Mazzarella, Cathy Wilson, Tim Thurman and Pauline Parrish

Kristen Mazzarella, Cathy Wilson, Tim Thurman and Pauline Parrish

Education demonstrations and displays were set up during the event.

Education demonstrations and displays were set up during the event.

Irina LaRose and Virginia Luke

Irina LaRose and Virginia Luke

Kathy Garcia, Lyn Haycock and Kim Roberts

Kathy Garcia, Lyn Haycock and Kim Roberts

On May 2, the Longboat Key Turtle Watch hosted its annual fundraising event, Fiesta de las Tortugas.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Sea turtles are tracking their way to Longboat Key’s beaches.

So to celebrate the start of turtle nesting season, the Longboat Key Turtle Watch hosted its annual fundraiser, Fiesta de las Tortugas, on May 2 at Cedars Tennis Resort.

As turtle enthusiasts arrived, they perused raffle items, enjoyed live music by Jessie Sliger and dined on a buffet dinner.

Sea turtle nesting season officially began on May 1 and continues until October 31. Already, Longboat Key is home to at least two nests.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

