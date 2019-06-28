 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Pink flags donning Mote Marine Laboratory line the turtle's pathway.

Turtle trackers hit the beach daily

Friday, Jun. 28, 2019 |

Pink flags donning Mote Marine Laboratory line the turtle's pathway.

Buy this Photo
Senior biologist Melissa Bernhard jots down notes about the turtle tracks.

Friday, Jun. 28, 2019 |

Senior biologist Melissa Bernhard jots down notes about the turtle tracks.

Buy this Photo
Sea turtle nesting season runs from May through October on the Gulf Coast. Orange nets mark where nests are to keep the turtles safe.

Friday, Jun. 28, 2019 |

Sea turtle nesting season runs from May through October on the Gulf Coast. Orange nets mark where nests are to keep the turtles safe.

Buy this Photo
Pink flags donning Mote Marine Laboratory warn beach goers not to remove them.

Friday, Jun. 28, 2019 |

Pink flags donning Mote Marine Laboratory warn beach goers not to remove them.

Buy this Photo
Melissa Bernhard checks the percentage of beach that the turtle crawled up the beach.

Friday, Jun. 28, 2019 |

Melissa Bernhard checks the percentage of beach that the turtle crawled up the beach.

Buy this Photo
Sea turtles are protected by the Federal Endangered Species Act and the Florida Marine Protection Act.

Friday, Jun. 28, 2019 |

Sea turtles are protected by the Federal Endangered Species Act and the Florida Marine Protection Act.

Buy this Photo
After all of the data is taken down, Melissa Bernhard draws an X through the turtle path.

Friday, Jun. 28, 2019 |

After all of the data is taken down, Melissa Bernhard draws an X through the turtle path.

Buy this Photo
The pink flags are removed after the data is taken so that the path doesn't get mistaken for new tracks,

Friday, Jun. 28, 2019 |

The pink flags are removed after the data is taken so that the path doesn't get mistaken for new tracks,

Buy this Photo
Share
Mote scientists and volunteers take to Sarasota and Manatee shores to look for turtle nests each day.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer
[content:embedcode:embedcode1562006799285]

 

Beginning in May each year, Mote Marine Laboratory volunteers and scientists look for sea turtle nests stretching from Longboat Key to Venice.

Volunteers wake up at the crack of dawn to head to their assigned beach to look for new nests that they then mark with pink Mote flags to signal the track the mother turtle took. Later Mote scientists head to the beach to jot down all of the data.

"We are out here every day looking for new nesting activities as well as checking on existing nests," said Senior Biologist Melissa Bernhard. "We are documenting and collecting nesting data to help look at sea turtle population levels but also to protect our local nest from potential harm."

Two paths can be found while looking for turtle nests, either there was a successful nesting or there was a false crawl, meaning the mother turtle came on shore and didn't lay her eggs.

"(False crawls) naturally occurs about 50% of the time," Bernhard said. "(Sometimes) the turtle doesn't like what she sees when she comes out. Either the sand is different than she wanted it, the slope is different, or maybe she's got scared away by something...and she'll try again later." 

Mote watches for turtle nests and false crawls from loggerhead and green turtles on Longboat Key, Lido Key, Siesta Key, Casey Key and Venice.

 

 

 

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

See All Articles by Whitney

Related Stories

Advertisement