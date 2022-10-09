Truly Valued brings New Orleans food to Michael's on the Bay

The Truly Valued nonprofit has spent six years creating mentorship networks with schools, churches and other organizations to provide a positive impact on local youth.

Each year, though, the organization stops to celebrate its accomplishments and look to the work ahead during its annual Taste of New Orleans event. The dinner was again held at Michael's on the Bay on Oct. 8.

Guests sipped drinks before sitting down to hear from Board Chair Tamara Williams, who spoke to the importance of continued support for Truly Valued. She then welcomed Truly Valued mentors and mentees who talked about the impact of the program.