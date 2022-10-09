 Skip to main content
Demond Sams and Truly Valued president Shavonne Simon

Truly Valued brings New Orleans food to Michael's on the Bay

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 |

Carleene Jenkins and Rebecca Stern

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 |

Gregory and Shon Alexandrea

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 |

Jacqueline House and Terri Medina

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 |

Susan Bowie, Robyn Faucy and Betsy Friedman

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 |

Sharon and Ronald Williams with Aundria Castleberry

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 |

Dozens of guests attend the event.

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 |

Lynn and Jay Castle

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 |

Board chair Tamara Williams starts the program.

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 |

The event was held Oct. 8.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Truly Valued nonprofit has spent six years creating mentorship networks with schools, churches and other organizations to provide a positive impact on local youth. 

Each year, though, the organization stops to celebrate its accomplishments and look to the work ahead during its annual Taste of New Orleans event. The dinner was again held at Michael's on the Bay on Oct. 8. 

Guests sipped drinks before sitting down to hear from Board Chair Tamara Williams, who spoke to the importance of continued support for Truly Valued. She then welcomed Truly Valued mentors and mentees who talked about the impact of the program.

