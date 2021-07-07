 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Water floods a sidewalk and pours onto River Club Boulevard across from Braden River Elementary School in East County. Photo by Liz Ramos.

Tropical storm/hurricane Elsa packs little punch in Lakewood Ranch area

Wednesday, Jul. 7, 2021 |

Water floods a sidewalk and pours onto River Club Boulevard across from Braden River Elementary School in East County. Photo by Liz Ramos.

Buy this Photo
Only a few stores at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch put sand bags in front of their doors. Photo by Jay Heater

Wednesday, Jul. 7, 2021 |

Only a few stores at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch put sand bags in front of their doors. Photo by Jay Heater

Buy this Photo
Most restaurants and shops at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch either stacked their outdoor furniture or removed it from the sidewalk although Elsa didn't pack much of a punch in Lakewood Ranch. Photo by Jay Heater

Wednesday, Jul. 7, 2021 |

Most restaurants and shops at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch either stacked their outdoor furniture or removed it from the sidewalk although Elsa didn't pack much of a punch in Lakewood Ranch. Photo by Jay Heater

Buy this Photo
Lake Uihlein in Lakewood Ranch moved a little higher up the banks, but not so much to cause concern. Photo by Jay Heater

Wednesday, Jul. 7, 2021 |

Lake Uihlein in Lakewood Ranch moved a little higher up the banks, but not so much to cause concern. Photo by Jay Heater

Buy this Photo
Some construction sites had to deal with the pooling of water. Photo by Jay Heater

Wednesday, Jul. 7, 2021 |

Some construction sites had to deal with the pooling of water. Photo by Jay Heater

Buy this Photo
Traffic drives through standing water Wednesday morning on the side of Rye Road outside the Southern Oaks neighborhood in East County. Photo by Brendan Lavell

Wednesday, Jul. 7, 2021 |

Traffic drives through standing water Wednesday morning on the side of Rye Road outside the Southern Oaks neighborhood in East County. Photo by Brendan Lavell

Buy this Photo
A fallen street light rests in the grass Wednesday morning along Lakewood Ranch Boulevard outside Lakewood Ranch Medical Center. Photo by Brendan Lavell

Wednesday, Jul. 7, 2021 |

A fallen street light rests in the grass Wednesday morning along Lakewood Ranch Boulevard outside Lakewood Ranch Medical Center. Photo by Brendan Lavell

Buy this Photo
Water flows into a drain outside a Myakka City property along County Road 675 on Wednesday morning. Photo by Brendan Lavell

Wednesday, Jul. 7, 2021 |

Water flows into a drain outside a Myakka City property along County Road 675 on Wednesday morning. Photo by Brendan Lavell

Buy this Photo
Water pools underneath the playground Wednesday morning at Greenbrook Adventure Park in Lakewood Ranch. Photo by Brendan Lavell

Wednesday, Jul. 7, 2021 |

Water pools underneath the playground Wednesday morning at Greenbrook Adventure Park in Lakewood Ranch. Photo by Brendan Lavell

Buy this Photo
Water pools on the sidewalks of Greenbrook Adventure Park on Wednesday morning. Photo by Brendan Lavell

Wednesday, Jul. 7, 2021 |

Water pools on the sidewalks of Greenbrook Adventure Park on Wednesday morning. Photo by Brendan Lavell

Buy this Photo
Traffic drives through palm branches Wednesday morning on Lakewood Ranch Boulevard. Photo by Brendan Lavell

Wednesday, Jul. 7, 2021 |

Traffic drives through palm branches Wednesday morning on Lakewood Ranch Boulevard. Photo by Brendan Lavell

Buy this Photo
Share
Tropical storm/hurricane Elsa only causes minor flooding in some Lakewood Ranch area neighborhoods.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Officials at the Manatee County Emergency Operations Center spent Wednesday assessing damage from tropical storm/hurricane Elsa but they probably didn't spend much time in the Lakewood Ranch area.

That part of eastern Manatee County saw little damage from a storm that passed just to the west of the county's beaches.

Manatee County offices and park facilities reopened to the public at noon, but libraries remained closed until Thursday.

The one area of eastern Manatee County that was hit hard was Myakka City, which saw rainfall estimated at 9 inches. Wachula Road at Long Creek was closed Wednesday due to flooding.

“Manatee County fared very well and I’m pleased to see our residents took the necessary steps to prepare for this storm,” said Public Safety Director Jacob Saur in a release. “No matter what category the hurricane is, all residents need to take these storms seriously.” 
 
Garbage collection returns to its usual schedule on Thursday. Recycling pick-up returns to normal on Monday, July 12.

 

Related Stories

Advertisement