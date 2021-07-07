Tropical storm/hurricane Elsa packs little punch in Lakewood Ranch area

Officials at the Manatee County Emergency Operations Center spent Wednesday assessing damage from tropical storm/hurricane Elsa but they probably didn't spend much time in the Lakewood Ranch area.

That part of eastern Manatee County saw little damage from a storm that passed just to the west of the county's beaches.

Manatee County offices and park facilities reopened to the public at noon, but libraries remained closed until Thursday.

The one area of eastern Manatee County that was hit hard was Myakka City, which saw rainfall estimated at 9 inches. Wachula Road at Long Creek was closed Wednesday due to flooding.

“Manatee County fared very well and I’m pleased to see our residents took the necessary steps to prepare for this storm,” said Public Safety Director Jacob Saur in a release. “No matter what category the hurricane is, all residents need to take these storms seriously.”



Garbage collection returns to its usual schedule on Thursday. Recycling pick-up returns to normal on Monday, July 12.