President and COE Maribeth Phillips and Bambi Forristall

Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee hosts Hot Havana Nights

Mary and John Quinlan

Mary and John Quinlan

Lynn and Lou Merucci

Lynn and Lou Merucci

Tervis tumblers were used to serve the signature cocktail.

Tervis tumblers were used to serve the signature cocktail.

This is the 26th year of Tropical Nights.

This is the 26th year of Tropical Nights.

Desserts were colorful chocolate cakes.

Desserts were colorful chocolate cakes.

Each guest was able to take a cigar from the center of the table.

Each guest was able to take a cigar from the center of the table.

The theme was Hot Havana Nights.

The theme was Hot Havana Nights.

The event was hosted at Grove.

The event was hosted at Grove.

Sarah Glass and Joshua David salsa dance for guests.

Sarah Glass and Joshua David salsa dance for guests.

Veronica and Brady Miller

Veronica and Brady Miller

Kipp Fort and Sam Tabachnick

Kipp Fort and Sam Tabachnick

Julie Ann James and Paul Bakker

Julie Ann James and Paul Bakker

Kathy Martella and Susan Kramer

Kathy Martella and Susan Kramer

Mary Fragapane from Art of Life & Music live painted throughout cocktail hour.

Mary Fragapane from Art of Life & Music live painted throughout cocktail hour.

Maduro Cigar Bar sold cigars all night.

Maduro Cigar Bar sold cigars all night.

Susan Coch and Debbie Wagner ask about the cigars.

Susan Coch and Debbie Wagner ask about the cigars.

Maduro Cigar Bar sold cigars all night for guests to smoke outside.

Maduro Cigar Bar sold cigars all night for guests to smoke outside.

Kristina Gogolyak and Norbert Szucs

Kristina Gogolyak and Norbert Szucs

Scott and Katelynn Sutphin

Scott and Katelynn Sutphin

Tim and Connie Henning with Amy and Randy Bezet

Tim and Connie Henning with Amy and Randy Bezet

Chavahn Harvey and Ronda Maronie

Chavahn Harvey and Ronda Maronie

Kristina Gogolyak and Norbert Szucs were the first couple to brave the dance floor.

Kristina Gogolyak and Norbert Szucs were the first couple to brave the dance floor.

Lou and Lynn Merucci, Bob and Leigh Simons and Sue Chaney

Lou and Lynn Merucci, Bob and Leigh Simons and Sue Chaney

Steven and Chrissy Fournier

Steven and Chrissy Fournier

Luz Andres and Nancy Mojica

Luz Andres and Nancy Mojica

Live entertainment was played by Tropical Avenue.

Live entertainment was played by Tropical Avenue.

Live entertainment was played by Tropical Avenue.

Live entertainment was played by Tropical Avenue.

Teresa Mast, Anisley Mena and Vanessa Baugh

Teresa Mast, Anisley Mena and Vanessa Baugh

Tropical Nights was held March 22 at Grove.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee turned up the heat March 22 at Grove. 

Tropical Nights, Hot Havana Nights is the organization's largest annual fundraiser. Dressed in their Cuban best, over 300 guests colored up the ballroom in tropical florals and bold colors. To bring the theme home, guests were kept busy throughout the cocktail hour with live entertainment from Tropical Avenue, salsa dancers from Sara Dance Center, a silent auction table, chance raffles, passed hors d'oeuvres, a photo booth and a cigar bar. There were also specialty cocktails – Cuba Libre – for those willing to go all out. 

Proceeds from the event go towards feeding 200,000 hot meals to seniors and 4 million pounds of food to Manatee county residents.  

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

