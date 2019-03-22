Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee hosts Hot Havana Nights

Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee turned up the heat March 22 at Grove.

Tropical Nights, Hot Havana Nights is the organization's largest annual fundraiser. Dressed in their Cuban best, over 300 guests colored up the ballroom in tropical florals and bold colors. To bring the theme home, guests were kept busy throughout the cocktail hour with live entertainment from Tropical Avenue, salsa dancers from Sara Dance Center, a silent auction table, chance raffles, passed hors d'oeuvres, a photo booth and a cigar bar. There were also specialty cocktails – Cuba Libre – for those willing to go all out.

Proceeds from the event go towards feeding 200,000 hot meals to seniors and 4 million pounds of food to Manatee county residents.