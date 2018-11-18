 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Triathletes began the course with swimming.

Triathletes track Longboat Key

Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 |

Triathletes began the course with swimming.

Buy this Photo
Following the swimming portion of the triathlon, racers biked then ran.

Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 |

Following the swimming portion of the triathlon, racers biked then ran.

Buy this Photo
Athletes rode bikes down Gulf of Mexico Drive for the bicycling portion of the triathlon.

Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 |

Athletes rode bikes down Gulf of Mexico Drive for the bicycling portion of the triathlon.

Buy this Photo
International distance triathlon cyclists biked 20 miles and sprint triathlon cyclists biked 10 miles.

Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 |

International distance triathlon cyclists biked 20 miles and sprint triathlon cyclists biked 10 miles.

Buy this Photo
International distance triathlon cyclists biked 20 miles and sprint triathlon cyclists biked 10 miles.

Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 |

International distance triathlon cyclists biked 20 miles and sprint triathlon cyclists biked 10 miles.

Buy this Photo
Athletes competed in international and sprint distances triathlons and international and sprint duathlons.

Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 |

Athletes competed in international and sprint distances triathlons and international and sprint duathlons.

Buy this Photo
Athletes competed in international and sprint distances triathlons and international and sprint duathlons.

Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 |

Athletes competed in international and sprint distances triathlons and international and sprint duathlons.

Buy this Photo
Following the biking portion, athletes ran around Longboat Club Road.

Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 |

Following the biking portion, athletes ran around Longboat Club Road.

Buy this Photo
Races competed in various age categories during the triathlon and duathlon.

Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 |

Races competed in various age categories during the triathlon and duathlon.

Buy this Photo
International triathlon participants ran five miles while sprint triathlon participants ran two-and-a-half miles.

Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 |

International triathlon participants ran five miles while sprint triathlon participants ran two-and-a-half miles.

Buy this Photo
International triathlon participants ran five miles while sprint triathlon participants ran two-and-a-half miles.

Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 |

International triathlon participants ran five miles while sprint triathlon participants ran two-and-a-half miles.

Buy this Photo
Following the race, athletes were treated to a wine tasting.

Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 |

Following the race, athletes were treated to a wine tasting.

Buy this Photo
After the race, athletes enjoyed brunch, beer and a wine tasting.

Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 |

After the race, athletes enjoyed brunch, beer and a wine tasting.

Buy this Photo
International triathlon participants ran five miles while sprint triathlon participants ran two-and-a-half miles.

Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 |

International triathlon participants ran five miles while sprint triathlon participants ran two-and-a-half miles.

Buy this Photo
After the race, athletes enjoyed brunch, beer and a wine tasting.

Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 |

After the race, athletes enjoyed brunch, beer and a wine tasting.

Buy this Photo
As athletes finished the triathlon or duathlon, they were handed medals.

Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 |

As athletes finished the triathlon or duathlon, they were handed medals.

Buy this Photo
Fraser Henderson won first place for the males in the sprint triathlon.

Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 |

Fraser Henderson won first place for the males in the sprint triathlon.

Buy this Photo
Sue Fleming, who won first place in the women’s category for the international triathlon and Greg Pelican, who won first place in the men’s sprint duathlon

Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 |

Sue Fleming, who won first place in the women’s category for the international triathlon and Greg Pelican, who won first place in the men’s sprint duathlon

Buy this Photo
Brittney Sawhill, who won first place in the women’s sprint triathlon, and Calvin Serviss

Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 |

Brittney Sawhill, who won first place in the women’s sprint triathlon, and Calvin Serviss

Buy this Photo
Todd Carpenter won placed first in the international triathlon.

Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 |

Todd Carpenter won placed first in the international triathlon.

Buy this Photo
Share
The annual Longboat Key Triathlon took place at the Resort at Longboat Key Club Nov. 18.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

As the sun rose over the Gulf of Mexico, triathletes warmed up under its increasing glow.

On Nov. 18, athletes competed in the annual Longboat Key Triathlon at the Resort at Longboat Key Club.

Athletes competed in both sprint and international triathlons and duathlons. The race started off with swimming, followed by biking and then running.

Following the race, athletes enjoyed brunch, beer and a wine tasting on the resort grounds with music playing in the background.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

Related Stories

Advertisement