Triathletes track Longboat Key

As the sun rose over the Gulf of Mexico, triathletes warmed up under its increasing glow.

On Nov. 18, athletes competed in the annual Longboat Key Triathlon at the Resort at Longboat Key Club.

Athletes competed in both sprint and international triathlons and duathlons. The race started off with swimming, followed by biking and then running.

Following the race, athletes enjoyed brunch, beer and a wine tasting on the resort grounds with music playing in the background.