Scarecrow Shari Medley passes out candy. She's been a church member for 13 years.

Treats fill trunks in Lakewood Ranch

Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 |

Anja and Emma Schwarzbauer collect candy with friend Katie Powers.

Four-year-old Colton White, of Myakka, shows off his firefighter outfit. An empty 2-liter bottle represented his air tank.

Parrish 4-year-old Olivia Phillips came as Sofia the First.

John and Marlene Saum brought out their own little pumpkin patch to decorate their vehicle.

Three-year-old Christian Jones was all smiles as he collected candy.

Church member Karla Schrand used the church's 2017 Vacation Bible School theme of "VeggieTales" as the inspiration for her trunk.

Four-year-old Hayden Hall collects candy from cat, better known as Beth Long.

The Schmidt family normally skip Halloween and go straight to Christmas. Erika, Isabelle, Kim and Brian Schmidt brought their love of Christmas to the trunk-or-treat.

Six-year-old Anna Mylett loves her Star Wars costume. As Rey, she had both a stick and lightsaber.

Church hosts inaugural trunk-or-treat event.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

It may have been time for Halloween, but the Schmidt family skipped ahead a few celebrations.

Dressed in Santa hats and Christmas-themed clothes, Kim Schmidt and her family — husband, Brian, and daughters, Erika and Isabella,  passed out candy to costume-clad children Oct. 27 during Living Lord Lutheran Church's inaugural Trunk-or-Treat event.

"We love Christmas," Kim Schmidt said of the inspiration for their holiday-themed trunk. "It's our favorite holiday." 

Other trunks were decorated in themes like pumpkins and VeggieTales.

Church member Bob Scott said he came up with the idea while handling family affairs near Fort Wayne, Ind. He saw fliers about trunk-or-treats at churches there and brought the idea back to his congregation. Living Lord Lutheran plans to make its trunk-or-treat an annual event, he said.

