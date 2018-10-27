Treats fill trunks in Lakewood Ranch

It may have been time for Halloween, but the Schmidt family skipped ahead a few celebrations.

Dressed in Santa hats and Christmas-themed clothes, Kim Schmidt and her family — husband, Brian, and daughters, Erika and Isabella, passed out candy to costume-clad children Oct. 27 during Living Lord Lutheran Church's inaugural Trunk-or-Treat event.

"We love Christmas," Kim Schmidt said of the inspiration for their holiday-themed trunk. "It's our favorite holiday."

Other trunks were decorated in themes like pumpkins and VeggieTales.

Church member Bob Scott said he came up with the idea while handling family affairs near Fort Wayne, Ind. He saw fliers about trunk-or-treats at churches there and brought the idea back to his congregation. Living Lord Lutheran plans to make its trunk-or-treat an annual event, he said.