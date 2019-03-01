 Skip to main content
Rummage sale organizers Ingrid Wisniewski and Penny Koerner

Treasures found at annual St. Mary Rummage Sale

Rummage sale organizers Ingrid Wisniewski and Penny Koerner

Customers lined up outside at least an hour before the doors opened.

Customers lined up outside at least an hour before the doors opened.

Joe Zampino and Donna Monachelli

Joe Zampino and Donna Monachelli

Plants and other decor were some of the first items customers saw upon entering the sale.

Plants and other decor were some of the first items customers saw upon entering the sale.

Marilyn Bettencourt and Paula Sharp

Marilyn Bettencourt and Paula Sharp

Beryl Banyas checks out a shirt in the clothing department.

Beryl Banyas checks out a shirt in the clothing department.

Outside, furniture and lamps were available for purchase.

Outside, furniture and lamps were available for purchase.

Carol Westwood and Barb Kiefer

Carol Westwood and Barb Kiefer

Shoppers peruse the jewelry section.

Shoppers peruse the jewelry section.

Dionna Reinert and Dee Tornillo

Dionna Reinert and Dee Tornillo

The clothing department was one of the busiest during the sale.

The clothing department was one of the busiest during the sale.

Gail Dufard looks at shirts in the clothing department.

Gail Dufard looks at shirts in the clothing department.

Bob Soper, Rick Stauffer, Chuck DiNatale and Chuck Sobieck

Bob Soper, Rick Stauffer, Chuck DiNatale and Chuck Sobieck

Fran and Norman Fletcher and Janet Gean

Fran and Norman Fletcher and Janet Gean

Shoes, along with clothing, jewelry and other apparel was on sale.

Shoes, along with clothing, jewelry and other apparel was on sale.

Teri Scaring organizes the shoes.

Teri Scaring organizes the shoes.

Ties sat near purses and belts during the sale.

Ties sat near purses and belts during the sale.

The sale kicked off at noon on Friday, March 1.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The customers of the St. Mary Royal Rummage Sale meant business March 1.

Before the doors opened, some customers lined up and dotted the parking lot with lawn chairs to mark their spot and save a resting place.

As soon as the clock struck noon, the doors opened and the social hall was flooded with people rummaging through the clothing, home goods, jewelry, furniture and artwork that was available for purchase.

Throughout the sale, event co-organizer Ingrid Wisniewski used a megaphone to fill in the shoppers on pertinent details and give them some encouragement.

“Charity is happy the more you spend,” Wisniewski said. “...Have a ball.”

All proceeds from the sale go to various charities. This year’s beneficiaries may include less-fortunate parishes, Catholic education and pro-life organizations.

The St. Mary Women’s Guild has been planning the event since this summer. Each week, volunteers would collect and organize donations to get them ready for the big sale.

The sale continues on Saturday, March 2 from 9 a.m.  to 1 p.m.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

