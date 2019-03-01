Treasures found at annual St. Mary Rummage Sale

The customers of the St. Mary Royal Rummage Sale meant business March 1.

Before the doors opened, some customers lined up and dotted the parking lot with lawn chairs to mark their spot and save a resting place.

As soon as the clock struck noon, the doors opened and the social hall was flooded with people rummaging through the clothing, home goods, jewelry, furniture and artwork that was available for purchase.

Throughout the sale, event co-organizer Ingrid Wisniewski used a megaphone to fill in the shoppers on pertinent details and give them some encouragement.

“Charity is happy the more you spend,” Wisniewski said. “...Have a ball.”

All proceeds from the sale go to various charities. This year’s beneficiaries may include less-fortunate parishes, Catholic education and pro-life organizations.

The St. Mary Women’s Guild has been planning the event since this summer. Each week, volunteers would collect and organize donations to get them ready for the big sale.

The sale continues on Saturday, March 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.