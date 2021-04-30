Trade show forges alliances

Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance Vice President Dan Sidler surveyed swaths of people eating, drinking, laughing with friends and scooting their way from tent to tent, learning something about each business along the way.

Sidler beamed. The Alliance has held some in-person events over the past six months, but nothing like the Open Air Showcase Outdoor Business Tradeshow, held April 29 in the parking lot of The Mall at University Town Center.

The 2021 Annual Membership Luncheon, held Feb. 26 at the Grove, hosted about 125 people. Sidler estimated about twice as many people participated in the trade show.

"It feels good to get people back out here, get them connecting," Sidler said. "It's almost an overwhelming feeling of positivity."