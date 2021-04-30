 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Custom ComTek Sales Advocate Dana Scott and Owner Bob McDonald of Cypress Creek enjoyed having conversations with people from unfamiliar businesses. They said alliance events are very helpful for forging new business connections.

Trade show forges alliances

Wednesday, May 5, 2021 |

Custom ComTek Sales Advocate Dana Scott and Owner Bob McDonald of Cypress Creek enjoyed having conversations with people from unfamiliar businesses. They said alliance events are very helpful for forging new business connections.

Buy this Photo
Cory and Mindy Poff of Cory and Mindy Photography came to the trade show with their friend, Gregory Claxton, of Florida VIP Realty. The Poffs met Claxton through the Kingdom Business Alliance, a Lakewood Ranch-based nonprofit.

Wednesday, May 5, 2021 |

Cory and Mindy Poff of Cory and Mindy Photography came to the trade show with their friend, Gregory Claxton, of Florida VIP Realty. The Poffs met Claxton through the Kingdom Business Alliance, a Lakewood Ranch-based nonprofit.

Buy this Photo
Mattison's City Grille Chef Garrett Pristley tends to the braised short rib, which was one of the most popular dishes at the entire trade show.

Wednesday, May 5, 2021 |

Mattison's City Grille Chef Garrett Pristley tends to the braised short rib, which was one of the most popular dishes at the entire trade show.

Buy this Photo
Grow Financial Relationship Specialists Lisa Griffin and Heather Mong and Area Manager Tom Cofer show off their food. Griffin and Mong said their favorites were bread pudding and bangers and mash from McGrath's Irish Ale House.

Wednesday, May 5, 2021 |

Grow Financial Relationship Specialists Lisa Griffin and Heather Mong and Area Manager Tom Cofer show off their food. Griffin and Mong said their favorites were bread pudding and bangers and mash from McGrath's Irish Ale House.

Buy this Photo
Spectrum Business Account Executive Brian Schmelzle and Custom ComTek Owner Bob McDonald, a Cypress Creek resident, have a conversation. McDonald said LWRBA events have helped him build valuable business connections.

Wednesday, May 5, 2021 |

Spectrum Business Account Executive Brian Schmelzle and Custom ComTek Owner Bob McDonald, a Cypress Creek resident, have a conversation. McDonald said LWRBA events have helped him build valuable business connections.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota's Emanuel Claxton, 3, spins a prize wheel. The wheel landed on "resuable straw," although he spun the wheel several more times thereafter.

Wednesday, May 5, 2021 |

Sarasota's Emanuel Claxton, 3, spins a prize wheel. The wheel landed on "resuable straw," although he spun the wheel several more times thereafter.

Buy this Photo
The beef short ribs and truffle mashed potatoes from Mattison's City Grille was one of the most popular dishes available to Open Air Showcase Outdoor Business Tradeshow attendees.

Wednesday, May 5, 2021 |

The beef short ribs and truffle mashed potatoes from Mattison's City Grille was one of the most popular dishes available to Open Air Showcase Outdoor Business Tradeshow attendees.

Buy this Photo
Alliance Print Services Owner April "Printcess" Pyle and Spectrum Business Account Executive Brian Schmelzle mime a promotion in which Schmelzle steals her pen that says "I stole this from the Printcess."

Wednesday, May 5, 2021 |

Alliance Print Services Owner April "Printcess" Pyle and Spectrum Business Account Executive Brian Schmelzle mime a promotion in which Schmelzle steals her pen that says "I stole this from the Printcess."

Buy this Photo
Sarasota Magazine's Allison Kummery, Current Technologies President Steve Daugherty, his wife, Liz Daugherty, Current Technologies Vice President of Business Development Michelle Olivo and First Citizens Bank's Lisa Lawler.

Wednesday, May 5, 2021 |

Sarasota Magazine's Allison Kummery, Current Technologies President Steve Daugherty, his wife, Liz Daugherty, Current Technologies Vice President of Business Development Michelle Olivo and First Citizens Bank's Lisa Lawler.

Buy this Photo
Sunshine Baskets Owner Tammy Davis is a new member of the Alliance, while Pimento Owner Barbara Duncan is considering joining. Duncan imports her Pimento, which is a ginger tonic made with Jamaica chilli, from France.

Wednesday, May 5, 2021 |

Sunshine Baskets Owner Tammy Davis is a new member of the Alliance, while Pimento Owner Barbara Duncan is considering joining. Duncan imports her Pimento, which is a ginger tonic made with Jamaica chilli, from France.

Buy this Photo
Share
Open-air business showcase was Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance's largest event during COVID-19 pandemic.
by: Brendan Lavell Staff Writer

Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance Vice President Dan Sidler surveyed swaths of people eating, drinking, laughing with friends and scooting their way from tent to tent, learning something about each business along the way.

Sidler beamed. The Alliance has held some in-person events over the past six months, but nothing like the Open Air Showcase Outdoor Business Tradeshow, held April 29 in the parking lot of The Mall at University Town Center.

The 2021 Annual Membership Luncheon, held Feb. 26 at the Grove, hosted about 125 people. Sidler estimated about twice as many people participated in the trade show. 

"It feels good to get people back out here, get them connecting," Sidler said. "It's almost an overwhelming feeling of positivity."

The Author: Brendan Lavell

Brendan Lavell is a general assignment reporter for the Observer. He earned degrees in journalism and history at the University of Missouri. He has visited 48 of the 50 United States, has a black cat named Arya and roots for the Eagles, Flyers, Phillies, 76ers and Chelsea FC.

See All Articles by Brendan

Related Stories

Advertisement