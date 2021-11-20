Townsends honored at Champions for Children 2021

Steven and Marjolaine Townsend have long supported the Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties. Their biggest contribution has been a scholarship fund in their name that covers two years of tuition for students that was established in 2018.

"We do (these things) because it's the right thing to do," Steven Townsend said. When (Marjolaine and I) went to school, we were the first in our families. It was a struggle for us for us to do it,"

The couple were honored at the organization's Champions for Children event on Nov. 20.

More than 400 attendees were welcomed to the club space, where they spent the reception hour mingling over drinks in the outdoor pool area. When enough people had arrived, they were let into the gym space transformed into a ballroom where they sat for the program to start.

Board chair Meghan Serrano welcomed the audience to the event as they enjoyed food prepared by Chef Paul Mattison and staff. President and CEO Bill Sadlo spoke to his organization's activities during the pandemic and then was followed by club members who played violin for the crowd.

The night also raised money with a live auction and paddle raise.