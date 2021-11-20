 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Jane Conner and president and CEO Bill Sadlo

Townsends honored at Champions for Children 2021

Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 |

Jane Conner and president and CEO Bill Sadlo

Steven and Marjolaine Townsend

Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 |

Steven and Marjolaine Townsend

More than 400 people attended the event.

Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 |

More than 400 people attended the event.

Yolanda Mancha, Michael Doyle, Nikki Logan Curran and Dawn Bouck

Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 |

Yolanda Mancha, Michael Doyle, Nikki Logan Curran and Dawn Bouck

Rick and Jeanne Puckett

Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 |

Rick and Jeanne Puckett

Madeline Joubert and Bart Stoddard

Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 |

Madeline Joubert and Bart Stoddard

Scott Greer, CJ Bannister and Sheriff Kurt Hoffman

Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 |

Scott Greer, CJ Bannister and Sheriff Kurt Hoffman

Michael and Lynn Doyle with Steve Black

Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 |

Michael and Lynn Doyle with Steve Black

Nikki Logan Curran and David Curran

Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 |

Nikki Logan Curran and David Curran

Allyson Joia with Kimberly and Joe Giasone

Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 |

Allyson Joia with Kimberly and Joe Giasone

Angie and Jason Fuchs

Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 |

Angie and Jason Fuchs

Neil and Katie McCurry with John Metz

Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 |

Neil and Katie McCurry with John Metz

Abby Grinberg and Sam Alfstead

Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 |

Abby Grinberg and Sam Alfstead

Mary Lou Johnson and Judy Kozlowski

Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 |

Mary Lou Johnson and Judy Kozlowski

Bill and Judy Jotham

Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 |

Bill and Judy Jotham

Chef Paul Mattison

Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 |

Chef Paul Mattison

More than 400 people attended the event.

Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 |

More than 400 people attended the event.

Marcia Ward and Bill Manley

Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 |

Marcia Ward and Bill Manley

Matt and Lora Sevarino

Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 |

Matt and Lora Sevarino

Lee DiLieto, Nancy Arbuckle and Doug DeLieto

Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 |

Lee DiLieto, Nancy Arbuckle and Doug DeLieto

Mayor Erik Arroyo with Louis and Julie Schwartz

Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 |

Mayor Erik Arroyo with Louis and Julie Schwartz

More than 400 people attended the event

Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 |

More than 400 people attended the event

Kay Mathers, Brent Greeno and Claudia Cardillo

Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 |

Kay Mathers, Brent Greeno and Claudia Cardillo

Emily Hargreaves and Eleni Kouvatsos

Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 |

Emily Hargreaves and Eleni Kouvatsos

Share
Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties hosted Champions for Children 2021 on Nov. 20.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Steven and Marjolaine Townsend have long supported the Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties. Their biggest contribution has been a scholarship fund in their name that covers two years of tuition for students that was established in 2018.

"We do (these things) because it's the right thing to do," Steven Townsend said.  When (Marjolaine and I) went to school, we were the first in our families. It was a struggle for us for us to do it,"

The couple were honored at the organization's Champions for Children event on Nov. 20. 

More than 400 attendees were welcomed to the club space, where they spent the reception hour mingling over drinks in the outdoor pool area. When enough people had arrived, they were let into the gym space transformed into a ballroom where they sat for the program to start.

Board chair Meghan Serrano welcomed the audience to the event as they enjoyed food prepared by Chef Paul Mattison and staff. President and CEO Bill Sadlo spoke to his organization's activities during the pandemic and then was followed by club members who played violin for the crowd.

The night also raised money with a live auction and paddle raise. 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement