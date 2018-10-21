 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Town Commissioner Jack Daly starts off the putting challenge with a hole-in-one.

Town officials putt for Arts, Culture and Education Center

Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 |

Town Commissioner Jack Daly starts off the putting challenge with a hole-in-one.

Buy this Photo
Longboat Key Police Chief Pete Cumming watches the ball roll toward the hole after his putt.

Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 |

Longboat Key Police Chief Pete Cumming watches the ball roll toward the hole after his putt.

Buy this Photo
Longboat Key Police Chief Pete Cumming gets ready to putt.

Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 |

Longboat Key Police Chief Pete Cumming gets ready to putt.

Buy this Photo
Longboat Key Fire Rescue Chief Paul Dezzi takes his turn at the putting challenge.

Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 |

Longboat Key Fire Rescue Chief Paul Dezzi takes his turn at the putting challenge.

Buy this Photo
Longboat Key Club Director of Golf Terry O’Hara gives Longboat Key Fire Rescue Chief Paul Dezzi advice as he putts.

Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 |

Longboat Key Club Director of Golf Terry O’Hara gives Longboat Key Fire Rescue Chief Paul Dezzi advice as he putts.

Buy this Photo
Commissioner Jim Brown eyes the hole before he putts.

Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 |

Commissioner Jim Brown eyes the hole before he putts.

Buy this Photo
Commissioner Jim Brown watches the golf ball roll toward the hole following his putt.

Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 |

Commissioner Jim Brown watches the golf ball roll toward the hole following his putt.

Buy this Photo
Town Manager Tom Harmer takes his turn.

Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 |

Town Manager Tom Harmer takes his turn.

Buy this Photo
Commissioner Randy Clair gets ready to putt.

Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 |

Commissioner Randy Clair gets ready to putt.

Buy this Photo
Mayor George Spoll readies his stance before putting.

Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 |

Mayor George Spoll readies his stance before putting.

Buy this Photo
Mayor George Spoll taps the ball into the hole.

Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 |

Mayor George Spoll taps the ball into the hole.

Buy this Photo
Longboat Key Club Director of Golf Terry O’Hara gives Commissioner Ken Schneier advice as he putts.

Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 |

Longboat Key Club Director of Golf Terry O’Hara gives Commissioner Ken Schneier advice as he putts.

Buy this Photo
Assistant to the Town Manager Susan Phillips takes her turn.

Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 |

Assistant to the Town Manager Susan Phillips takes her turn.

Buy this Photo
Assistant to the Town Manager Susan Phillips taps the ball into the hole.

Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 |

Assistant to the Town Manager Susan Phillips taps the ball into the hole.

Buy this Photo
Longboat Key Club Director of Golf Terry O’Hara gives Commissioner Irwin Pastor advice on the final hole.

Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 |

Longboat Key Club Director of Golf Terry O’Hara gives Commissioner Irwin Pastor advice on the final hole.

Buy this Photo
Commissioner Irwin Pastor takes his turn at the putting challenge.

Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 |

Commissioner Irwin Pastor takes his turn at the putting challenge.

Buy this Photo
The town officials earned $22,450 for the Arts, Culture and Education Center.

Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 |

The town officials earned $22,450 for the Arts, Culture and Education Center.

Buy this Photo
The town officials earned $22,450 for the Arts, Culture and Education Center.

Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 |

The town officials earned $22,450 for the Arts, Culture and Education Center.

Buy this Photo
Share
The officials earned $22,450 for the future Arts, Culture and Education Center Oct. 21 during an OPL Putting Challenge.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Longboat Key Town Officials put their golf skills to the test Oct. 20.

Ocean Properties, which operates the Resort at Longboat Key Club, challenged the town officials to putt in order to raise money for the coming Arts, Culture and Education Center.

Town commissioners Jack Daly, Irwin Pastor, Ken Schneier, Jim Brown and Randy Clair, Mayor George Spoll, Town Manager Tom Harmer, Assistant to the Town Manager Susan Phillips, Longboat Key Fire Rescue Chief Paul Dezzi and Longboat Key Police Chief Pete Cumming all took a swing at the challenge.

Together, the group earned $22,450 for the center. Each player putted four holes in the event. For each hole-in-one, they earned $750. A two putt earned them $500 and three was worth $300.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

Related Stories

Advertisement