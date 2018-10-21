Town officials putt for Arts, Culture and Education Center

Longboat Key Town Officials put their golf skills to the test Oct. 20.

Ocean Properties, which operates the Resort at Longboat Key Club, challenged the town officials to putt in order to raise money for the coming Arts, Culture and Education Center.

Town commissioners Jack Daly, Irwin Pastor, Ken Schneier, Jim Brown and Randy Clair, Mayor George Spoll, Town Manager Tom Harmer, Assistant to the Town Manager Susan Phillips, Longboat Key Fire Rescue Chief Paul Dezzi and Longboat Key Police Chief Pete Cumming all took a swing at the challenge.

Together, the group earned $22,450 for the center. Each player putted four holes in the event. For each hole-in-one, they earned $750. A two putt earned them $500 and three was worth $300.