Town manager delivers good news to Kiwanis Club

Longboat Key is home to luxury resorts and five-star restaurants. High-tech artificial turf with a sprinkler system is being installed at the dog park this month. An outsider looking in could think there’s nothing money can’t buy on this island paradise.

Yet any resident, especially if living on the north end, knows they’ve been denied the most basic of technological luxuries for years: decent cellphone service. That’s about to change.

“We’ll have significantly different cell coverage from Verizon by October,” Town Manager Tom Harmer said.

Harmer delivered the good news and other town updates to a dozen Kiwanis Club members at their monthly meeting on Sept. 1 at Lazy Lobster.

The Town Center is a top priority for commissioners this year. Construction of the 50-foot performance stage will start over the next two months. Unfortunately, the project won’t be completed in time for Kiwanis to hold this year’s annual Lawn Party at the Town Center Green.

“We’re exploring four potential sites,” Kiwanis President Michael Garey said, “All of them have the ability to have a successful event.”

Possible venues include the Harbourside Golf Course, the tennis courts next to the Chart House and two options within the Longboat Key Club.

Harmer also reported that construction on the Residences at the St. Regis Longboat Key Resort is a month ahead of schedule and discussed plans for the Gulf of Mexico Drive corridor. Earl Larson asked if a marked and dedicated bike lane was included in the improvements.

“There’s the enhanced, wider bike lane along the road that has different separation and markings,” Harmer said, “And then there's ultimately a wider sidewalk for recreation bikers and walkers.”

The next Kiwanis Club meeting is Sept. 15 at Lazy Lobster, followed by the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce’s Networking at Noon event starting at 11:30 a.m.